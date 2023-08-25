Shop Thoughts Elon Musk

 

We’ve been having our annual summer sale this week (if you missed it, mark your calendars for the third week of August next year!) and multiple people have asked us if it’s because we’re going out of business.  We most certainly are not.  We are merely participating in a long tradition of clearing the shelves before the fall stock floods in (we’ve found flyers and advertisements belonging to our predecessors doing the same in the store’s archives).

The Bookshop is located on the corner of Oak and West Streets in Beverly Farms. Hannah can be reached at (978) 927-2122 or visit the shop's website at https://bookshopofbeverlyfarms.com/