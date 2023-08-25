We’ve been having our annual summer sale this week (if you missed it, mark your calendars for the third week of August next year!) and multiple people have asked us if it’s because we’re going out of business. We most certainly are not. We are merely participating in a long tradition of clearing the shelves before the fall stock floods in (we’ve found flyers and advertisements belonging to our predecessors doing the same in the store’s archives).
Why do so many books publish in September and October? The most obvious answer is the holidays. Most books receive a short attention span and publishers want their biggest books front of mind when holiday book displays go up in stores and holiday shopping begins. The less obvious reason is award season. Like movie studios vying for an Oscar nomination, publishers release books by their most eligible authors toward the end of the eligibility period (November 30 for the National Book Awards) in order for books to be fresh for the judges.
I am in no way attempting to rush your summer to a close. Please relish the best days that New England has to offer. (Tom Lake by Ann Patchett is a delightful end-of-summer read to pair with your pre-Labor Day leisure.) But if you like to plan your own to-be-read piles, as well as gift giving lists, here are some of the books I’m looking forward to in September by authors you’ve heard of and at least one you probably haven’t.
A new book by Zadie Smith is always cause to celebrate and her new novel, The Fraud, comes out September 5. A work of historical fiction set in Victorian England, the story of a housekeeper to a successful novelist is set against a trial that captivates the nation, one in which a penniless man claims to be heir to a fortune. How do we know what’s really true?
Lauren Groff’s newest novel goes even further back in time, to a colonial settlement in Virginia in The Vaster Wilds. A young girl flees into the wilderness and must learn to survive on her own. It’s an ambitious novel, by one of our most ambitious novelists (author of Arcadia, Fates and Furies, Florida, and others) about who America is and who America could be.
Also releasing in September is a book that was a wonderful discovery for me, a debut novel called Amazing Grace Adams by Fran Littlewood. This novel is part comedy, part tragedy, in the vein of Where’d You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple. Middle-aged mother and linguist Grace Adams has reached her breaking point: her daughter is no longer talking to her, she’s hanging on to her job by a thread, and the Guardian has just reminded her she’s the unhappiest age she can be. No kidding. We join Grace on an epic journey across London to deliver a birthday cake to her daughter and trust me when I say you’ll laugh … and you’ll cry.
Plus, Stephen King revisits a beloved character in Holly; Ken Follett returns to the Kingsbridge series with The Armor of Light; Ross Gay brings us more to wonder at in The Book of (More) Delights; Mick Herron gives us a standalone spy thriller with The Secret Hours; biographer Walter Isaacson takes on Elon Musk; and Sy Montgomery takes on turtles (with co-author Matt Patterson) in Of Time and Turtles.
In children’s books, look for a new picture book from Amanda Gorman, illustrated by Christian Robinson, called Something, Someday; a new pigeon book from Mo Willems, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Sleigh; a new book in the Percy Jackson series, The Chalice of the Gods by Rick Riordan; the third book in the Wild Robot series, The Wild Robot Protects by Peter Brown; a new book in the Dory Fantasmagory series, Can’t Live Without You; and the Dork Diaries return after a long hiatus with A Not-So-Posh Paris Adventure.
Clear your schedule because October has a lot to be excited about, too. It’s a good season to be a reader.
