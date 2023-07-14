O&A_Sawyer Free Schulz Author

William Schulz, author of Reversing the Rivers: A Memoir of History, Hope and Human Right.  (Courtesy image)

 

“I know no better book on human rights than Reversing the Rivers. Schulz conducts a master class in both brilliant writing and being human.” – Sebastian Junger

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.