Sawyer Free Library Host Author with Former Amnesty Int'l US Director July 20

Local Author and International Human Rights Activist to discuss his just-released memoir

“I know no better book on human rights than REVERSING THE RIVERS. Schulz conducts a master class in both brilliant writing and being human.” – Sebastian Junger

The Sawyer Free Library in Gloucester will host international human rights leader and local author William Schulz to discuss his latest book, Reversing the Rivers: A Memoir of History, Hope and Human Rights on Thursday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m.

