The Library’s Mystery Book Club is hosting an open meeting with Detective-Sergeant Bruce Robert Coffin, retired, on Friday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. in the Masonic Hall. Coffin has authored four police procedural mysteries featuring a fictional version of his prior job as supervisor of violent crime investigations in Portland, Maine.
Visitors to this meeting are welcome to read a copy of Among the Shadows, from the library,
Mystery Club participants are reading his first book, Among the Shadows, and some small part of the conversation with him will include questions about that book. (Copies are available at the library.)
Last week, Coffin was conducting a workshop on “Cold Case Investigations,” at the annual Writers’ Police Academy. He regularly helps other mystery book writers “get it right” when describing police procedures in their books. Readers, too, like to ask about police work, which is why he was invited to have a conversation with the mystery fans in town.
While a former detective sergeant with more than 27 years in law enforcement, he supervised all homicide and violent crime investigations for Maine's largest city. Following the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, Bruce spent four years investigating counter-terrorism cases for the FBI, earning the Director's Award, the highest award a non-agent can receive.
Winner of Killer Nashville's Silver Falchion Awards for Best Procedural and Best Investigator, and the Maine Literary Award for Best Crime Fiction Novel, Coffin was also a finalist for the Agatha Award for Best Contemporary Novel. His Anthony nominated short fiction appears in several anthologies, including Best American Mystery Stories 2016.
Coffin is a member of International Thriller Writers, Mystery Writers of America, Sisters in Crime, Short Mystery Fiction Society, and the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance. He is a regular contributor to Murder Books blog.
More information: Call the Library, 978-526-7711 or see:
All mystery book fans are invited to this conversation.