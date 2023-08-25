(Courtesy Photo)
In honor of Ron Borel's August birthday, we wish to thank him and his family for his generous $500,000 bequest to the library, which has made a future library expansion possible. We celebrated Ron and the end of youth summer reading (teen summer reading is still ongoing, so keep filling out your Bingo boards) with didgeridoos and ice cream sandwiches. From left to right; David Lumsden (Library Trustee), Pat Martines (Library Assistant), Beth Borel (Ron's daughter) Ric Rogers (Library Trustee) Sara Collins (Library Director) Lori Dumont (Head of Circulation) Audrey Carman (Head of Youth Services) and Paula Martin (Ron's granddaughter). Thank you to Beth and Paula and everyone who celebrated with us last week.