Howard Blackburn Day - 2
Join Maritime Gloucester as we commemorate Howard Blackburn Day.  On Saturday, July 15, resident celebrities will recite select chapters from Joe Garland’s Lone Voyager book followed by the premiere viewing of “Howard Blackburn: Gloucester’s Most Legendary Fisherman”, a new documentary by Kory Curcuru of 1623 Studios.  

