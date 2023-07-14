Join Maritime Gloucester as we commemorate Howard Blackburn Day. On Saturday, July 15, resident celebrities will recite select chapters from Joe Garland’s Lone Voyager book followed by the premiere viewing of “Howard Blackburn: Gloucester’s Most Legendary Fisherman”, a new documentary by Kory Curcuru of 1623 Studios.
Coinciding with the Blackburn Challenge Maritime Gloucester is honored to showcase the poignant account of Howard Blackburn. Like countless Gloucester fishermen before and since, Howard Blackburn and Tom Welch were trawling for halibut on the Newfoundland banks in an open dory in 1883 when a sudden blizzard separated them from their mother ship. Alone on the empty North Atlantic, they battled towering waves and frozen spray to stay afloat. Welch soon succumbed to exposure, and Blackburn did the only thing he could: He rowed for shore. He rowed five days without food or water, with his hands frozen to the oars, to reach the coast of Newfoundland.
So begins Joe Garland’s extraordinary account of the hero fisherman of Gloucester. Incredibly, though Blackburn lost his fingers to his icy misadventure, he went on to set an astounding record for the swiftest solo sailing voyage across the Atlantic.
Affectionately presented by local celebrity readers and authenticated by Kory Curcuru in his new film, Joe Garland’s Lone Voyager is a haunting saga of survival at sea and a thrilling portrait of the world’s most fabled fishing port in the age of sail.
Howard Blackburn Day Readings at Maritime Gloucester are made possible thanks to local celebrities who are giving of their time and talent to share this remarkable account. Readers (in sequential order here): Michael DeKoster, Julie LaFontaine, Sefatia Romeo-Theken, Ed Connolly, Mary Kay Taylor, Mayor Greg Verga, State Representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante, Bob Gillis, Ruth Pino, Senator Bruce Tarr and Lenny Linquata.
Following the chapter readings, we will feature the dramatic and touching tale beautifully produced and portrayed in the premiere viewing of “Howard Blackburn: Gloucester’s Most Legendary Fisherman”, a new documentary by Kory Curcuru of 1623 Studios.
We invite you to join us at Maritime Gloucester’s Gallery on Saturday, July 15 for some, or all of our scheduled programs.
2 - 5:30 p.m. 10-15 minute readings.
5:30 - 6 p.m. Light refreshments served.
6 - 7:30 p.m. Kory Curcuru’s premier documentary viewing.