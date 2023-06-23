Mystery Book Group
Friday, June 30 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. This month’s author, Bruce Robert Coffin will be at our meeting, in person! We will meet at the Masonic Lodge Hall, behind the library. Bruce Robert Coffin is the award-winning author of the bestselling Detective Byron mystery series. A former detective sergeant with more than 27 years in law enforcement, following the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, Bruce spent four years investigating counter-terrorism cases for the FBI, earning the Director’s Award, the highest award a non-agent can receive.
“The House of Lincoln” with author Nancy Horan (Virtual)
Wednesday, June 28 from 7-8 p.m. Join Nancy Horan and Therese Fowler as they discuss Nancy’s new book “The House of Lincoln”. The book is a sweeping historical novel, which tells the story of Abraham Lincoln’s ascendance from rumpled lawyer to U.S. president to the Great Emancipator through the eyes of a young asylum-seeker who arrives in Lincoln’s home of Springfield from Madeira, Portugal.
Revolutionary Heroine Deborah Sampson and Gender Identity (Virtual)
Tuesday, June 27 from 7-8 p.m. In 1782, Deborah Sampson ran away from home and disguised herself as a man in order to serve in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. More than 220 years later, Sampson’s ancestor, author Alex Myers, was so inspired by her story that he wrote “Revolutionary,” a fictionalized novel based on the true story of Sampson’s 17 months as a soldier.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, July 11 from 4-5 p.m. We will discuss the biography “The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore. It is a dark, dramatic, but ultimately uplifting tale of a forgotten woman whose harrowing story changed the world.
Mindful Meditation
Tuesday, July 11 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Registration is requested but not required.
Annual Book Sale
Annual book sale is August 5.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
MPL Children’s Events: Summer Art and Sensory
Starting Wednesday, June 28 from 3-4 p.m. and running every Wednesday this summer for ages pre-K - 2nd grade. Art and Sensory encourages students to explore their creativity through the fun of using many different art materials. The project is always step by step, hands on and guided to help create individual masterpieces. Space is limited and registration is required for each week’s session.
Creating Comic Strips and Gag Cartoons
Friday, July 14 from 1-3 p.m., ages 11-16. Boston-based author/illustrator Jonathan Todd is back, his time for a two-hour workshop on writing and drawing cartoons geared for laughs. Registration is limited to 20 participants, and art supplies are included.
Summer Reading
Summer reading begins June 22-August 11. Kids going into grade 6 and under are invited to sign up for summer reading. Register for a chance to win raffle prizes and get free admission to the Topsfield Fair.
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to 5 people at half-price admission.
Vox and Wonder Books
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Stories and Songs
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
NOTE: Library Schedule and Holiday
On July 1 the MBTS Public Library will be closed on Saturdays until September.
The library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.