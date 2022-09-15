MPL Children’s Events:
Stories & Songs on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting September 21
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol. *There is no registration for this program. In the event of rain, we will postpone it until the following week.
Manchester-by-the-C-Sharp All Star Ukulele Band
Fridays, September 23-November 4 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Led by the highly skilled and ridiculously entertaining Alex Edwards. Beginners welcome. Ukulele is really fun and easy to learn. Bring your friends. Registration required.
Touch-a-Truck
Saturday, September 24 from 10:30 a.m. until Noon, Touch-a-Truck and Bike Safety will take place in the Town Parking lot. Our Police, Fire and DPW will bring their biggest, best and shiniest vehicles for you to experience, all while meeting and greeting the folks that work to keep you safe. The Manchester bicycle and Pedestrian Committee will provide bike safety checks and replacement helmets, courtesy of the Manchester Police Department.
Read to Gus this FALL!
Thursday, September 22 @ 3:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Deb Kaneb and Gus, a Certified Reading Partner and Therapy Dog, are back and looking forward to hearing stories read by YOU! Registration is required.
From our Friends at Early Childhood Partners:
To learn more about Early Childhood Partners CFCE and to register for all programs below, please go to their website: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com or call 978-468-5489
Stroller Walk & Talk with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesdays starting September 20 through November 15 at 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting). Join us for a 1/2 hour walk and then play time on the Library Lawn.
This program is presented in collaboration with the Manchester Mothers Club.
Pre-K Hooray! with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesdays, September 20 through October 25 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Please join Ms. Paige for a brand-new early literacy playgroup at the Manchester Library designed to help your child get ready for school by building and practicing their social-emotional skills.
Seaside Saturday with Julie Arthur (Please register*)
Join Julie every second Saturday, starting September 10 at 10-11a.m. at the library for themed stories, activities and crafts.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
Henna at the Library
Friday, September 16, 4-6 p.m., ages 11-19
Mandy is back with HENNA! If you’re lucky enough to be between 11-19, bring your friends, pick a design, and be painted with a gorgeous natural dye that will last all week. There will be snacks! No need to register, just come. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org
College Application Essay Office Hours
Thursdays, 4-6 p.m.
High school seniors: Do you need guidance, encouragement, or a shoulder to cry on? Stop in for OFFICE HOURS to work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. No pressure, just effective instruction and support. Most Thursdays 4-6 p.m. but check the calendar before you come just in case. If these hours don’t work for you, email mblack@manchesterpl.org to make other arrangements.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesday, September 20, 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting September 20, 2022. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come at manchesterpl.org/events. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!
MPL News & Events for Adults:
Manchester Public Library Re-Opens on Saturday Beginning September 10
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday we are open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hot Books/Fall Cider on the Lawn
Thursday, September 22, 11-11:30 a.m.
We are "falling" for some great books this September! We’ll provide the apple cider for you, cold or hot depending on the weather, and we can all chat about the books we have been reading or hearing about. Whether you love gripping thrillers, historical fiction, laugh out loud comedies or romances that never go the way you want, we'll have something to share. It's 30 minutes and a free fall drink, relax and chat about books and watch the leaves change, what could be better? See you here and bring a friend!
Intellectual Freedom & You - A Banned Books Week Webinar (Virtual)
Thursday, September 22, 7-8 p.m.
Book bans are on the rise across the country. In this interactive webinar during Banned Books Week, you'll learn about why intellectual freedom is important and what you can do to support libraries, library workers, and free expression during these challenging times. Presented by Martin Garnar, PhD, chair of the American Library Association's (ALA) Intellectual Freedom Committee. To find out more about Banned Books Week and other programs they have planned visit:https://bannedbooksweek.org/. This event is offered in partnership with the Tewksbury Public Library.
Register to receive a zoom link for this virtual presentation at manchesterpl.org/events.