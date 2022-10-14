Fiber Artist Showcase
Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Engage with and discover some amazing, female fiber artists as they show off their skills and projects to the library. There will be many types of weaving going on and you should be prepared to be inspired. There will be free mulled cider to share.
Virtual: Water Protection Rights and Spirituality
Tuesday, October 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join us as we honor Indigenous Peoples Day with traditional Danza and prayer, followed by a panel discussion on Water Protection Rights. The participants will be Hiawatha Brown (Narragansett Elder), Liz Santana-Kiser (Nipmuc Elder), Kasike Jorge Estevez (Taino), and Robert Quesada (Mexika/Aztec). Learn about Indigenous spirituality as it relates to water, issues concerning water quality, fishing rights and industrial pollution and land rights and what we can do to contribute to equitable access for all. Registration is required.
Diversity Book Group
Tuesday, October 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. We will discuss “Common Ground: A Turbulent Decade in the Lives of Three American Families” by J. Anthony Lukas. Due to the length of this book, it will be discussed in two sessions.
November’s read will be “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in An American City” by Andrea Elliot.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, November 1 from 4-5 p.m. Join us in person or on Zoom to discuss “French Braid” by Anne Tyler.
Drum and Rhythm Circle
Saturday, October 22 from 3-4 p.m. All ages are invited on the front lawn. No drumming or percussion experience necessary. Instruments will be provided. A Drum Circle is a highly interactive group of people who play drums and percussion instruments together to create in-the-moment music.
MPL Children’s Events:
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting October 19
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol. *There is no registration for this program. In the event of rain, we will postpone it until the following week.
Not-too-Spooky Stories, Pumpkin Decorating & Paper Crafting
Tuesday, October 25 at 3:30 at the Manchester Historical Museum. Children ages 3.5 years + and their caregivers are invited to attend this special program. Please sign up.
Stroller Walk & Talk with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesdays starting September 20 through November 15 at 9:30 - 10:30a.m. (weather permitting). Join us for a 1/2 hour walk and then play time on the Library Lawn.
This program is presented in collaboration with the Manchester Mothers Club.
Pre-K Hooray! with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesdays, September 20 through October 25 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Please join Ms. Paige for a brand-new early literacy playgroup at the Manchester Library designed to help your child get ready for school by building and practicing their social-emotional skills.
Pop-Up Art School is Back
Thursday, October 20 from 4-5:30 p.m. Ages 11+ Sculpt and paint a magic dragon eye with Pop-Up Art School. Space is limited and registration required.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
College Application Essay Office Hours
Thursdays, 4-6 p.m.
High school seniors: Do you need guidance, encouragement, or a shoulder to cry on? Stop in for OFFICE HOURS to work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. No pressure, just effective instruction and support. Most Thursdays 4-6 p.m., but check the calendar before you come just in case. If these hours don’t work for you, email mblack@manchesterpl.org to make other arrangements.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. starting October 11. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come at manchesterpl.org/events. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!
Teen Writers Workshop
Fridays, starting October 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. once monthly. Join Gwendolyn and a crew of young writers for this monthly Friday night writing party. Have fun with amusing prompts and writing games, hear what other people are coming up with and share some of you own stuff. Registration required.