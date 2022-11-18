Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, December 6 from 4-5 p.m. Join us in person or on Zoom to discuss “Caleb’s Crossing” by Geraldine Brooks.
Literary Libations Writing Group
Every Tuesday in November at 7 p.m. Join us at rotating venues around Manchester-by-the-Sea for our National Novel Writing Month.
Mystery Book Club
Friday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. Author D.J. Palmer will be at our meeting, in person. We will meet at the Masonic Lodge had, behind the library. Daniel Palmer has written a dozen thriller mysteries mainly based on family relationships. All are welcome.
Boston Tabloid
Tuesday, November 22 at 7 p.m. Author Don Stradley will discuss his new book, “Boston Tabloid: The Killing of Robin Benedict,” in this Zoom webinar.
National Novel Writing Month
All November, join us weekly in person and virtual for writing groups. Enjoy a dedicated writing space with snacks and inspiration to fuel your word count goals. Meet with authors both virtually and in person. This is a great month to join one of our amazing book groups: Hearthside, Diversity Matters, Cookbook Throwdown or Mystery.
MPL Children’s Events:
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol. *There is no registration for this program. In the event of rain, we will postpone it until the following week.
Hearthside Stories for the Young & Young-at-Heart
Saturday, December 3 at 10:30 a.m. Join professional storyteller Diane Edgecomb, by the fire for some festive seasonal stories. Treats will be provided by the Friends of the Library.
Make a Candy Lighthouse
Wednesday, December 7 from 1-2 p.m. ages 8 to adult. Join us for an afternoon making candy lighthouses. We will be using the space next door, at the First Parish Church, and there will be music and snacks plus lots of teens to help with all the sticky business of lighthouse decorating.
Space is limited, registration required.
Read to Bunny, Read to Cavy
Saturday, November 19 at 2 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Bunnies and Cavies look forward to sharing a little one-on-one time and a story read by you. We will have a separate petting station to ensure that everyone gets to have some quality time with our friends.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
College Application Essay Office Hours
Thursdays, 4-6 p.m.
High school seniors: Do you need guidance, encouragement, or a shoulder to cry on? Stop in for OFFICE HOURS to work with a professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. No pressure, just effective instruction and support. Most Thursdays 4-6 p.m., but check the calendar before you come just in case. If these hours don’t work for you, email mblack@manchesterpl.org to make other arrangements.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come at manchesterpl.org/events. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!
Teen Writers Workshop
Join Gwendolyn and a crew of young writers for this monthly Friday night writing party. Have fun with amusing prompts and writing games, hear what other people are coming up with and share some of you own stuff. Registration required.