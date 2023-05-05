Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays and Thursdays
Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Friday Movies
Friday, May 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. We will be showing a movie in our newly renovated Reference Room on the first Friday of every month. We will supply the popcorn. Feel free to bring covered, non-alcoholic beverages.
The Life of Isabella Stewart Gardner (Virtual)
Monday, May 8 from 7-8 p.m. Author Emily Franklin will discuss her brand-new novel, “The Lioness of Boston” in conversation with author Dawn Tripp. The Lioness of Boston is a deeply evocative novel of the life of Isabell Stewart Gardner, a daring visionary who created an inimitable legacy in American art and transformed the city of Boston itself. Registration required.
Recycling A-Z
Tuesday, May 9 from 6-7 p.m. Caitlin Smith, Recycling & Organics Coordinator from Republic Services, will be presenting an in-depth look at recycling. Find out what happens to your recycling once it leaves your curbside bin and how the recycling facility sorts the material. Learn what Massachusetts and Republic Services are doing to help increase recycling and what we can do as a community to help.
Movie Screening: The Clean Bin Project
Tuesday, May 9 from 7-9 p.m. Stay after the Recycling A-Z presentation for a special screening of “The Clean Bin Project”. Snacks, popcorn, coffee, and tea will be provided. About the Clean Bin Project: Is it possible to live completely waste free? This film is a fun and inspiring call to individual action that speaks to crowds of all ages.
Mindfulness Meditation
Thursdays May 11 and 25 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Alida Bryant is a Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome.
The Cookbook Club
Saturday, May 13 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. May’s picks is “Manchester Woman’s Club Cookbook” collected by the local Manchester Woman’s Club. Sign up for a recipe in the library and bring your dish to be sample on Saturday, May 13 along with any utensils needed. The library will provide small plates, napkins, and the standard cutlery. If you need special cutlery, please bring with you.
MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee Book Discussion
Thursdays in May, starting May 4 from 6-7 p.m. The MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee is excited to be hosting another community book discussion group. We’ll be reading “There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster-Who Profits and Who Pays the Price” by Jessie Singer.
Annual Book Sale and book donations
Annual book sale is August 5. Book donations will be at the Manchester Middle High School parking lot on April 29, May 20 and June 10 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five persons at half-price admission.
Music with Ms. Teresa
Friday, May 12 at 10:30 a.m. Ages birth to 4 years, join us for a morning filled with music and movement.
Vox and Wonder Books
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Teen Advisory Board
Tuesday, May 16 from 5-7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board (TAB) meets the second Tuesday of every month. Earn community service hours while having fun planning events for your friends and the community. Registration required.
Mysteries on the Move
Wednesday, May 24 from 3-4 p.m. Calling all puzzle-busters in grades 6-10. Join Mysteries on the Move game master Pam Hatch for a problem-solving adventure that will ask you to read, think, collaborate and test your limits to crack the Case of the Haunted Hotel. Registration required.
Stories and Songs with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol.