Manchester Library Notes

Memorial Day Closure
The library will close early at 1 p.m. this Saturday, May 27 for carpet cleaning and will be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, June 6 from 4-5 p.m. join us in person or on Zoom to discuss the novel “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks.
Discover India Series: The Spice Bowl (Virtual)
Tuesday, May 30 from 7-8 p.m. India is famous for its spices that are used for both culinary and health purposes, many of which were included in ancient herbal medicines. This presentation will describe the history of some of the spices, their benefits, and how they are used in Indian cuisine and/or for health purposes.
Drop in Craft
Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Stop by and make a window cling mandala with an intricate paper outline and tissue paper. The library will be open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on this day due to annual carpet cleaning. All ages, as long as you can handle cutting or tearing tissue paper.
Annual Book Sale and book donations
Annual book sale is August 5. Book donations will be at the Manchester Middle High School parking lot on June 10 between 9 a.m. and 12 noon.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique, and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five persons at half-price admission.
Vox and Wonder Books
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Wicked Good Henna Summer Reading Kick Off
Tuesday, June 6 from 3-5 p.m. For ages 11-18: It’s our Summer Reading Kickoff. Stop by to get a splash of sweet body decoration courtesy of library fave Mandy Roberge—and grab a sweet treat too. No registration required.
Stories and Songs with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol. .
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.