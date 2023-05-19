Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays and Thursdays
Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays March 9 and 23 at 6 p.m. Increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Mindfulness Meditation
Thursdays May 25 from 11 a.m. -12 p.m. Alida Bryant is a Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome.
Diversity Book Group
Tuesday, May 23 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. We have two graphic memoirs, They Call US Enemies by George Takai and The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui. All are welcome to read either or both and join in the discussion of these books.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, June 6 from 4-5 p.m. join us in person or on Zoom to discuss the novel “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks.
50 Hikes in Eastern Massachusetts
Tuesday, May 23 from 7-8p.m. We are looking forward to chatting with author Madeline Bilis about her book “50 Hikes in Eastern Massachusetts”.
Author Chat with Charlotte McConaghy (Virtual)
Thursday, May 25 from 7-8 p.m. Join us with author Charlotte McConaghy, author of “Migrations”
Drop in Craft
Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Stop by and make a window cling mandala with an intricate paper outline and tissue paper. The library will be open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on this day due to annual carpet cleaning. All ages, as long as you can handle cutting or tearing tissue paper.
MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee Book Discussion
Thursdays in May, starting May 4 from 6-7 p.m. The MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee is excited to be hosting another community book discussion group. We’ll be reading “There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster—Who Profits and Who Pays the Price” by Jessie Singer.
Annual Book Sale and book donations
Annual book sale is August 5. Book donations will be at the Manchester Middle High School parking lot on May 20 and June 10 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
4H RABBIT & CAVIES
Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. Join our 4H friends for all things Rabbits & Cavies, story time, followed by rabbit and cavy petting stations.
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five people at half-price admission.
Vox and Wonder Books
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Mysteries on the Move
Wednesday, May 24 from 3-4 p.m. Calling all puzzle-busters in grades 6-10. Join Mysteries on the Move game master Pam Hatch for a problem-solving adventure that will ask you to read, think, collaborate and test your limits to crack the Case of the Haunted Hotel. Registration required.
Stories and Songs with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol. .
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.