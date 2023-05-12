FOL Annual Meeting and Local YA Author Showcase
Tuesday, May 16 at 6-8 p.m.
Manchester Community Center at 40 Beach Street, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, 01944
Two Young Adult local authors, Sarah Patt and Jeffrey Denoncour, will read from their latest books. Jeffrey Denoncour will read from his debut novel, 'Sword and Bow', the first in a series about two boys entering a mysterious dark portal into the magical adventurous kingdom of Alfham. While Sarah Patt will read from her new book ‘Dakota', a sequel to 'Because of Savannah', which follows the captivating teenager Dakota Buchannan’s life of loss, love, and friendships. An evening of enjoyment for both young folk and old. It’s also an interesting time to hear about the library’s latest plans for its presentations, programs, its Library of Things and author series. Public is welcome, no need to be a member of the friends to enjoy but you may want to join by the end of the program.
Parents bring your kids and kids bring your parents!
MPL Children’s News & Events:
*Please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Seaside Saturday in the Children's Room
Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m.
Join our friends from Early Childhood Partners for themed stories, crafts and activities. Please register on their website or call: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com / 978-468-5489.
Great Scott 4H Rabbit & Cavies visit the library
Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m.
Join our 4H friends for all things Rabbits & Cavies: story time, followed by rabbit & cavy petting stations with members at the ready to answer all your questions about pet care and 4H!
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
*To register for the programs below and more: manchesterpl.org/events
Teen Writers Workshop
Friday, May 12 at 5:30-7 p.m.
Come write! Anyone in grades 7-12 is welcome to join the Teen Writers Workshop. Play games, write to prompts, share your stuff, and become a part of the local writing community. Make sure to register so we can get enough snacks!
TAB (Teen Advisory Board)
Tuesday, May 16 at 5-7 p.m.
Meets the second Tuesday of every month at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Earn community service hours while having fun planning events for your friends and the community! Registration required.
Mysteries on the Move
Wednesday, May 24 at 3-4 p.m.
Calling all puzzle-busters in grades 6-10 -- we need your help! Join Mysteries on the Move game master Pam Hatch for a problem-solving adventure that will ask you to read, think, collaborate, and otherwise test your limits to crack the Case of the Haunted Hotel! Registration required.
MPL News & Events for Adults:
*To register for the programs below and more: manchesterpl.org/events
MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee Book Discussion
Thursdays in May, from 6-7 p.m.
The MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee is excited to be hosting another community book discussion group this May. We'll be reading 'There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster -- Who Profits and Who Pays the Price' by Jessie Singer. You can pick up a copy at the library circulation desk or download a digital audiobook on Libby, a free library ebook / audiobook service. The meetings will be held every Thursday evening in May so you don't need to finish the book to attend the discussion. Registration is encouraged but not required.
Cookbook Throwdown
Saturday, May 13 at 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
The cookbook book club meets on the second Saturday of every month, and we share recipes from a cookbook from off our library shelves. May's pick is "Manchester Woman's Club Cookbook" collected by the local Manchester Woman's Club.
Sign up for a recipe in the library or online and bring your dish to be sampled on Saturday, May 13 along with any utensils needed. The library will provide small plates, napkins, and the standard cutlery but if you are bringing a soup or other recipe that needs specialized cutlery, please bring bowls or cups for everyone to use. I have picked some recipes to showcase but you can pick any recipe from the book. Please call Maddy Willwerth at 978-526-7711 if you have any questions.
Discover India Series: Beyond Chicken Tikka (Virtual)
Monday, May 15 at 7-8 p.m.
Indian Cuisine is among those unique cuisines where culture, climate, occupation, locally available spices, herbs, and vegetables all blend together. In this workshop, you will learn to make a delicious Indian meal that is easy to recreate for your loved ones -- Indian spiced Grilled Chicken, Jeera Rice with whole Garam Masala, Tossed Kachumbar salad in tamarind dressing, and Beetroot Raita.
This program was made available through Burlington Public Library's Discover India Series, which is a program partnership between the Burlington Public Library and the India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB). This series explores India's rich culture and includes exciting forays into history, food, art and music.
Native Americans of New England: History, Colonial Legacies, and Survival (Virtual)
Wednesday, May 17 at 7-8 p.m.
Explore the history of Native Americans in New England. While we will not turn a blind eye to the impact that colonization, dispossession, and racism had on the story of Indigenous peoples in the region, we will also explore Native American resistance, adaptation, and survival under often harsh and unfavorable circumstances. Moreover, we will examine some of the colonial legacies that still shape the views and (mis-) perceptions about Indigenous peoples to this day.
This program will be recorded. All registrants will receive the recording via email within 24 hours of the program. This program is made possible through a partnership with the Tewksbury Public Library.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, June 6th at 4-5 p.m.
On Tuesday, June 6 join us in person at the library or on Zoom to discuss the novel “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for further information. Copies of this book are available at the circulation desk, curbside pickup or by home delivery.