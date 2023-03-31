Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays and Thursdays
Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays March 9 and 23 at 6 p.m. Increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Manchester Reads 2023
Beginning April 1 and running all month. We will be celebrating Laughter, humor and joy with the theme “Lighten Up at the Library.”
Annual Book Sale
Annual book sale is this summer. Due to limited storage space, the friends have been unable to accept book donations on an ongoing basis. However, book collection dates and instructions will be set in the spring…so start saving your books now and watch for collection dates to be announced.
Diversity Book Group
Tuesday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. The group will finish a two-month read of “Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War” by Howard French.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, April 4 from 4-5 p.m. Join us in person or on Zoom to discuss the novel “The Eustace Diamonds” by Anthony Trollope.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique, and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five people at half-price admission.
Silly Stories & Bingo
Wednesday, April 12 at 3:30 p.m. Ages 3-6 with caregivers. Join Ms. Carol for stories and picture bingo. Registration required.
Seaside Saturday in the Children’s Room
Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Join Ms. Julie for themed stories, crafts, and activities. Please register.
Buildwave
Tuesday, April 18 at 2 p.m. An exciting STEM-based workshop.
F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity & Diversity
Mondays, April 3 and April 10 at 3:30 p.m. Families and children ages 3.5-5 are invited to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks.
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol.
Read to Gus
Thursday, April 6 at 3:30 p.m. Sign up for a 15-minute appointment and make sure to bring your favorite book of allow time to pick out your just right book at the library.
Peeps are Back
Public viewing and “Peeple’s Choice Award” voting March 27-April 1.
Peeps party and winner announcements Sunday, April 2 from 2-3:30 p.m.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.