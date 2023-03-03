Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays and Thursdays.
Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays March 9 and 23 at 6 p.m. Increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Annual Book Sale
Annual book sale is this summer. Due to limited storage space, the friends have been unable to accept book donations on an ongoing basis. However, book collection dates and instructions will be set in the spring…so start saving your books now and watch for collection dates to be announced.
Author Chat with Chuck Wisner
Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. Join Chuck Wisner as he discusses “The Art of Conscious Conversations: Transforming How We Talk, Listen, and Interact”. Chuck Wisner is a highly sought-after thinker, coach and teacher in the areas of organizational strategy, human dynamics and leadership communication excellence. Registration is required, coffee and tea will be provided.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, March 7 from 4-5 p.m. We will discuss the novel “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris.
“Dirtbag Massachusetts” An Evening with Isaac Fitzgerald (Virtual)
Tuesday, March 7 from 7-8 p.m. Author Isaac Fitzgerald has lived many lives. He’s been an altar boy, a bartender, a fat kid, a smuggler, a biker, a prince of New England. But before all that, he was a bomb that exploded his parents’ lives – or so he was told. In his memoir “Dirtbag Massachusetts”, Fitzgerald, with warmth and humor, recounts his ongoing search for forgiveness, a more far-reaching vision of masculinity, and a more expansive definition of family and self.
Movie Screenings Are Back
Friday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. We will be showing a movie in our newly renovated reference room on the first Friday of every month at 5:30 p.m. Check our website to see what movie will be showing each month.
Mindfulness Meditation
Thursdays, March 16 and 30 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Alida Bryant is a Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays.
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
Read to Gus
Wednesday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m. Deb Kaneb and Gus are back. Sign up for a 15-minute appointment and make sure to bring your favorite book or allow time to pick out just the right book at the library.
Seaside Saturday
Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Join our friends from Early Childhood Partners for themed stories, crafts and activities. Please register.
F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity & Diversity
Mondays, February 27 – April 10 at 3:30 p.m. Families and children ages 3.5-5 are invited to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks.
Discover Tarot
Saturday, March 4 from 2-3:30 p.m. Ages 12 – Adult. Tarot began as a game but has evolved into so much more. It illuminates our life path through pictures and helps us navigate how to move forward towards our true destiny. Join tarot teacher, Laura Campagna, for a fun workshop to learn how to read tarot. Please bring a journal and pen or pencil.
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Teen Writers Workshop
Friday, March 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. Anyone grades 7-12 are welcome to join the Teen Writers Workshop. Play games, write to prompts, share your stuff and become a part of the local writing community. Snack provided. Registration required.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!