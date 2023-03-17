Manchester Reads 2023 begins April 1 and runs all month.
We will be celebrating laughter, humor, and joy with the theme "Lighten Up at the Library." Help us decide what classic film to watch on Friday April 7 by voting between two classic comedies every week. This week it is "The Sting" vs "The Quiet Man” Comment on your favorite on social media and visit us to vote in person. You can vote once, every time you visit!
Message from The Friends of the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library:
Annual summer book sale is this summer!!! Due to a lack of onsite storage space, the friends have been unable to accept book donations on an ongoing basis. However, book collection dates and instructions will be set in the spring...so start saving your books now and watch for the collection dates to be announced! If you would like to learn more about the Friends and how you can join them visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/about/friends-of-the-library/
MPL Children’s News & Events:
*Please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
*Songs & Stories in the Children's Room
Wednesdays @ 10:30 a.m.
Join Ms. Carol for stories, songs, and rhymes for our youngest patrons.
*Seasonal Stories & Bingo
Wednesday, March 22 @ 3:30 p.m.
Join Ms. Carol for stories and picture bingo. For children ages 3-6 and their caregivers. Registration is required, with a minimum of three children needed to play.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
*To register for the programs below and more: manchesterpl.org/events
*Make a Night Sky Painting with Pop-Up Art School
Thursday, March 30 at 5:30-7 p.m.
In your face, Vincent Van Gogh! Join Pop Up Art School for a fun canvas painting event! Follow along
step by step to create a magical star-filled night sky with silhouettes of a hillside and trees. It's amazing what you can create with four colors and some simple brush techniques. Registration is limited to 30 participants aged 11 and up, and art supplies are included. Registration Required.
*Discover Tarot
Friday, March 31 at 6-7:30 p.m.
How can a deck of cards tell you the story of your life? Tarot began as a game but has evolved into so much more. It illuminates our life path through pictures and helps us navigate how to move forward towards our true destiny. Join tarot teacher, Laura Campagna, for a fun workshop to learn how to read tarot. No experience necessary. Participants will connect with their intuition and gain confidence in reading for themselves or friends. You can bring your own Tarot deck, if you have one or the library will supply you with a deck. Please also bring a journal and pen or pencil. This program is for ages 12 - Adult and registration is required.
MPL News & Events for Adults:
Mindfulness Meditation
Every other Thursday, March 16 and 30 at 11 a.m.-12 Noon.
Alida Bryant is a Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. She has been meditating for over 30 years (still very much a beginner!) and studying and practicing with lineage holders in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition. Meditation, fundamentally, is about getting to know ourselves better. The mind is a powerful thing, and often leads us on a merry chase that does not always serve us. So, we practice becoming familiar with it, coaxing it into the present moment, where it finds rest and ease… and then we do, too. We will learn that thoughts are not a problem in meditation – they are very much a part of our experience, but usually we don’t notice them. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Registration is requested but not required.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, April 4 at 4-5 p.m.
Join us in person at the library or on Zoom to discuss the novel “The Eustace Diamonds” by Anthony Trollope. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for further information. Copies of this book are available at the circulation desk, curbside pickup or by home delivery.
*Romance Authors Rodale & Linden discuss "Dangerous Books For Girls" (Virtual)
Wednesday, March 22 at 7-8 p.m.
Join us for a conversation between friends and romance authors Maya Rodale and Caroline Linden! They'll be discussing Maya's re-released and expanded edition of "Dangerous Books for Girls: The Bad Reputation of Romance Novels Explained". Bring your popcorn because this is going to be a good one! Due to the nature of the topics discussed this event is suggested for an adult audience.
This program is made possible through a partnership with the Ashland Public Library and a multitude of MA Libraries.
*Beekeeping 101
Thursday, March 23 at 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Manchester residents Mike and Martha Chapman have been beekeepers for over 15 years. Last year, they had five hives at various locations around their neighborhood. Mike is a graduate of Essex County Beekeepers “Bee School”. This is a great intro for beginners looking to get connected and learn the basics.
*Author Chat with Stella Nahatis ("Taxi to America: A Greek Orphan's Adoption Journey")
Tuesday, March 28 at 6-7 p.m.
Join local author, Stella Nahatis, and librarian, Maddy Willwerth as we discuss Stella's newly released memoir, "Taxi to America: A Greek Orphan's Adoption Journey." Registration is required and coffee and tea will be provided. Stella has offered to sign copies of her book and they will be on sale at the end of the event. Cash, check and Venmo accepted.