Manchester Reads 2023 begins April 1 and runs all month. 

We will be celebrating laughter, humor, and joy with the theme "Lighten Up at the Library." Help us decide what classic film to watch on Friday April 7 by voting between two classic comedies every week.  This week it is "The Sting" vs "The Quiet Man” Comment on your favorite on social media and visit us to vote in person.  You can vote once, every time you visit!

