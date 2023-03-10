Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays and Thursdays
Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays March 9 and 23 at 6 p.m. Increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Annual Book Sale
Annual book sale is this summer. Due to limited storage space, the friends have been unable to accept book donations on an ongoing basis. However, book collection dates and instructions will be set in the spring…so start saving your books now and watch for collection dates to be announced.
Mindfulness Meditation
Every other Thursday, March 16 and 30 from 11 a.m.-12 Noon. Alida Bryant is a Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion.
Cookbook Throwdown
Saturday, March 11 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. The cookbook club meets on the 2nd of every month. March’s cookbook is “The Irish Cook Book” by JP McMahon. Sign up for a recipe and bring your dish to be sampled on Saturday, March 11 along with any utensils needed. The library will provide small plates, napkins, and the standard cutlery but if you are bringing a soup or other recipe that needs specialized cutlery please bring bowls or cups for everyone to use.
Ireland Travelogue (Virtual)
Monday, March 13 from 7-8:15 p.m. Loaded with exciting pictures, videos and historical information, Dana Zaiser’s presentation will focus on his 2017 “Castles and Manors” trip to Ireland. Dana will offer many humorous stories from multiple travels. His plan is to transport attendees, through this presentation, to the Emerald Isle. The visit includes stops at the Rock of Cashel, Ring of Kerry, Kylemoor Abbey, Phoenix Park, and the Irish Potato Famine Museum, among others.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique, and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
Seaside Saturday
Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Join our friends from Early Childhood Partners for themed stories, crafts, and activities. Please register.
Books and Bingo
Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m. Stories and Spring Bingo for preschool and kindergarten. Please register.
Pop-Up Art School
Thursday, March 30 from 5:30-7 p.m. Ages 11 and up. Join Pop-Up Art School for a fun canvas painting event. Follow along step by step to create a magical star-filled night sky with silhouettes of a hillside and trees. It is amazing what you can create with four colors and some simple brush techniques. Registration is limited to 30.
F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity & Diversity
Mondays, March 13 - April 10 at 3:30 p.m. Families and children ages 3.5-5 are invited to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks.
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes, and simple stories with Ms. Carol.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Teen Writers Workshop
Friday, March 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. Anyone grades 7-12 are welcome to join the Teen Writers Workshop. Play games, write to prompts, share your stuff and become a part of the local writing community. Snack provided. Registration required.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!