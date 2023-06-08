Mindful Meditation
Thursday, June 22 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
MBTS’ 2023 Zero Waste
2023 Zero Waste Champion is Carolyn Kelly. Thank you to all who participated and learned new ways to keep trash out of the landfill. Thank you also to 7 Seas Whale Watch, Bravo Pizza, Unpacked Living and Captain Dusty’s for their support.
Backpack and School Supplies Donation Drive
Beverly Bootstraps is holding its annual backpack drive for students, and the library is a drop-off location. You can donate a new backpack or school supplies to go inside, including pencils, pens, erasers, thin and thick markers, colored pencils, index cards, filler paper and composition books.
Annual Book Sale and book donations
The annual book sale will be on August 5. Book donations will be at the Manchester Middle High School parking lot on June 10 between 9 a.m. and 12 noon.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages are welcome.
Cookbook Throwdown
Saturday, June 10, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The cookbook book club meets on the 2nd Saturday of every month. June’s pick is “Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ. Try out some new faves in a smoker or on the grill.
Plant Swap
Saturday, June 17, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Have some spider plants that are ready to propagate? Bought an eight-pack of flowers and only need six? Extra tomato plants? Why not swap the plants with your neighbors.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send your work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique, and comradery. Snacks and coffee are provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
Comedy & Juggling Extravaganza
Thursday, June 22, from 3-4 p.m. Kick off your summer reading and summer fun with Bryson Lang’s The Cure for the Common Show. This unforgettable show is filled with technical juggling skills, creative physical manipulation, and original comedy. In the event of rain, we will be at the Manchester Community Center.
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five persons at half-price admission.
Dungeons and Dragons: Ages 11-18
Tuesday, June 13 from 3:45-5 p.m. Led by our spirited, visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly bag of tricks. Please register.
Vox and Wonder Books
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Stories and Songs
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol. .
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.