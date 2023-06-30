Manchester Library Illustration

First Friday Movies

Friday, July 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.  We will be showing a movie in our newly renovated Reference Rom on the first Friday of every month.  We will supply the popcorn.  Feel free to bring covered, non-alcoholic beverages.

His Name is George Floyd book cover
Manchester Library Juggler 2023 Bryson Lang

Over 75 kids signed up for summer reading at MBTS Library last Thursday.  At the Youth Summer Reading kick off we enjoyed a juggling and comedy extravaganza on the front lawn with Bryson Lang.

