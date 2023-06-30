First Friday Movies
Friday, July 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. We will be showing a movie in our newly renovated Reference Rom on the first Friday of every month. We will supply the popcorn. Feel free to bring covered, non-alcoholic beverages.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday.
Updated: July 2, 2023 @ 6:08 am
Tuesday, July 11 from 4-5 p.m. We will discuss the biography “The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore. It is a dark, dramatic, but ultimately uplifting tale of a forgotten woman whose harrowing story changed the world.
Tuesday, July 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. July’s diversity matters book group will be reading Pulitzer price winning “His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice” by Robert Samuels.
Tuesday, July 11 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Registration is requested but not required.
Annual Book Sale
Annual book sale is August 5.
Starting Wednesday, June 28 from 3-4 p.m. and running every Wednesday this summer for ages pre-K - 2nd grade. Art and Sensory encourages students to explore their creativity through the fun of using many different art materials. The project is always step by step, hands on and guided to help create individual masterpieces. Space is limited and registration is required for each week’s session.
Friday, July 14 from 1-3 p.m., ages 11-16. Boston-based author/illustrator Jonathan Todd is back, his time for a two-hour workshop on writing and drawing cartoons geared for laughs. Registration is limited to 20 participants, and art supplies are included.
Summer reading begins June 22-August 11. Kids going into grade 6 and under are invited to sign up for summer reading. Register for a chance to win raffle prizes and get free admission to the Topsfield Fair.
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five persons at half-price admission.
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories.
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
On July 1 the MBTS Public Library will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays until September. The library will be open for limited hours on July 3 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.
