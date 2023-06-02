Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, June 6 from 4-5 p.m. join us in person or on Zoom to discuss the novel “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks.
First Friday Movies at MBTS
Friday, June 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Movies at the Library have returned. We will be showing a movie in our newly renovated Reference Room on the first Friday of every month. We will supply the popcorn. The movie this month has a MPA rating of PG-13, for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references.
Mindful Meditation
Thursdays, June 8 and June 22 from 11 a.m.- 12 noon.
Annual Book Sale and book donations
Annual book sale is August 5. Book donations will be at the Manchester Middle High School parking lot on June 10 between 9 a.m. and 12 noon.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique, and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
Farewell Note from Ms. Carol
To my wonderful co-workers, families and patrons, please accept my heartfelt thanks for such an amazing send-off into retirement. My heart is overfull of all your kind words, wishes, cards and love. It has been a joy to serve as your Children’s Librarian and to share stories and books with you. Keep reading and enjoying all that the Manchester Library has to offer. In gratitude, with love….Ms. Carol (Bender).
Comedy & Juggling Extravaganza
Thursday, June 22 from 3-4 p.m. Kick-off your summer reading and summer fun with Bryson Lang’s The Cure for the Common Show. This unforgettable show is filled with technical juggling skills, creative physical-manipulation, and original comedy. In the event of rain, we will be at the Manchester Community Center.
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five persons at half-price admission.
Vox and Wonder Books
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Wicked Good Henna Summer Reading Kick Off
Tuesday, June 6 from 3-5 p.m. For ages 11-18: It’s our Summer Reading Kickoff. Stop by to get a splash of sweet body decoration courtesy of library fave Mandy Roberge—and grab a sweet treat too. No registration required.
Stories and Songs with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol. .
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.