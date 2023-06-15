Mindful Meditation
Thursday, June 22 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
A Trip to Scotland (Virtual)
Tuesday, June 20 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Follow Ken Carlson’s journey to the Shetland Islands in Scotland as he searched for a way to photograph the graceful Northern Gannet seabird diving underwater to fish. Carlson is a nature, landscape and Fine Art photographer living in Harrington, ME. After living and practicing veterinary medicine in Ipswich for 43 years, Carlson has traveled to more than 40 locations for his photography.
Identity Theft and Fraud Prevention
Tuesday, June 20 from 1-2 p.m. Robin Putnam, Events & Outreach Manager from the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, will present how to spot and avoid scams, recent scams that the Office has learned about, how to prevent identity theft and steps to take if you have fallen victim.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, June 20 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. June’s diversity matters book group will be reading “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation” by Anna Malaika Tubbs.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, June 30 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. This month’s author, Bruce Robert Coffin will be at our meeting, in person! We will meet at the Masonic Lodge Hall, behind the library. Bruce Robert Coffin is the award-winning author of the bestselling Detective Byron mystery series. A former detective sergeant with more than twenty-seven years in law enforcement, following the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, Bruce spent four years investigating counter-terrorism cases for the FBE, earning the Director’s Award, the highest award a non-agent can receive.
Backpack and School Supplies Donation Drive
Beverly Bootstraps is holding their annual backpack drive for students and the library is a drop off location. You can donate a new backpack or school supplies to go inside, including pencils, pens, erasers, thin and thick markers, colored pencils, index cards, filler paper and composition books.
Annual Book Sale
Annual book sale is August 5.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Plant Swap
Saturday, June 17 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Have some spider plants that are ready to propagate? Bought an eight pack of flowers and only need six? Extra tomato plants? Why not swap the plants with your neighbors.
MPL Children’s Events:
Summer Reading
Summer reading begins June 22-August 11. Kids going into grade 6 and under are invited to sign up for summer reading. Register for a chance to win raffle prizes and get free admission to the Topsfield Fair.
Plant a Seed – Paint a Pot
Saturday, June 17 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. During the plant swap kids of all ages can paint a pot and plant a seed of their choice. Bring it home and watch it grow.
Comedy & Juggling Extravaganza
Thursday, June 22 from 3-4 p.m. Kick-off your summer reading and summer fun with Bryson Lang’s The Cure for the Common Show. This unforgettable show is filled with technical juggling skills, creative physical-manipulation, and original comedy. In the event of rain, we will be at the Manchester Community Center.
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five persons at half-price admission.
Vox and Wonder Books
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Stories and Songs
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol. .
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.