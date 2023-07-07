Manchester Library Notes

Library Hours and Holidays
On July 1 the MBTS Public Library will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays until September.
First Friday Movies
Friday, July 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. We will be showing a movie in our newly renovated Reference Room on the first Friday of every month. We will supply the popcorn. Feel free to bring covered, non-alcoholic beverages.
Career Center on the GO with MASS HIRE
Tuesday, July 11 from 12-4 p.m. The Career Center on the GO is an event that is open to the general public, and an opportunity to bring services provided by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development directly to the hands of our community residents. During this visit the following information will be imparted:
Career Coach Advising
Job Search Assistance
An Evening with Author Lisa See (Virtual)
Wednesday, July 12 from 7-8 p.m. Join New York Times bestselling author Lisa See as she talks about her new book “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women”, a captivating story of women helping other women.
Landing on The Moon with NASA (Virtual)
Thursday, July 13 from 12-1 p.m. Solar System Ambassador David S. Ball, a volunteer educator with NASA’S Jet Propulsion Laboratory, discusses the history and plans for landing on the Moon. We will explore the surprisingly difficult feat of “landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to the Earth.”
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, July 11 from 4-5 p.m. We will discuss the biography “The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore. It is a dark, dramatic, but ultimately uplifting tale of a forgotten woman whose harrowing story changed the world.
Diversity Matter Book Group
Tuesday, July 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. July’s diversity matters book group will be reading Pulitzer price winning “His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice” by Robert Samuels.
Mindful Meditation
Tuesday, July 11 from 11 a.m.-12 noon. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Registration is requested but not required.
Annual Book Sale
Annual book sale is August 5.
MPL Children’s Events:
Summer Art and Sensory
Starting Wednesday, June 28 from 3-4 p.m. and running every Wednesday this summer for ages pre-K - second grade. Art and Sensory encourages students to explore their creativity through the fun of using many different art materials. The project is always step by step, hands on and guided to help create individual masterpieces. Space is limited and registration is required for each week’s session.
Science Heroes: Saving Earth Together
Thursday, July 13 from 2-2:45 p.m. Ages K-5. This program unites theater and science to present an action-packed story about two unlikely heroes who work together to save the planet. Throughout the story, the audience will help the performer conduct amazing science experiments all about air pressure, the laws of motion, chemical reactions and more. You will not want to miss this high energy, interactive, science-based and fun show. Please register.
Creating Comic Strips and Gag Cartoons
Friday, July 14 from 1-3 p.m., ages 11-16. Boston-based author/illustrator Jonathan Todd is back, his time for a two-hour workshop on writing and drawing cartoons geared for laughs. Registration is limited to 20 participants, and art supplies are included.
Summer Reading
Summer reading begins June 22-August 11. Kids going into grade 6 and under are invited to sign up for summer reading. Register for a chance to win raffle prizes and get free admission to the Topsfield Fair.
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five persons at half-price admission.
Vox and Wonder Books
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Storytime with Miss Audrey
Mondays at 10 a.m. for ages 0-5.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes, and simple stories.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.