Manchester Library Notes

Library Hours and Holidays
On July 1 the MBTS Public Library will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays until September.
A Look at The Life & Works of Agatha Christie (Virtual)
Friday, July 21 from 2-3 p.m. Agatha Christie is the most famous mystery writer in the world. Who was this remarkable woman? How did she come to write her indelible works? Why is she still such a popular literary figure? These and other questions will be explored along with a real-life mystery about Christie’s dramatic disappearance in 1926 that remains substantially unsolved to this day. Led by Dr. Bill Thierfelder, a retired college professor.
Job Search Triage (Virtual)
Is your job search hemorrhaging time, energy and resources? Learn a simple process to make more effective use of your time, energy and resources. Led by Tom McDonough, director of programs and founding Board member for the Institute for Career Transitions (ICT), zero in or what’s working and what’s not.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. The Manchester Mystery Book Group meets on the last Friday of the month. July’s meeting will occur in the library’s reading room or outside on the lawn. We will discuss “The Dime” by Kathleen Kent.
Hula Hooping Extravaganza: Two Sessions
Friday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. You are invited to an all-ages hula hoop event. Hooping induces joy through movement explorations designed to promote healthy bodies and minds. Registration is required in case we need to move inside due to the weather.
Diversity Matter Book Group
Tuesday, July 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. July’s diversity matters book group will be reading Pulitzer price winning “His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice” by Robert Samuels.
Annual Book Sale
Annual book sale is August 5. Come to the Manchester Library and take advantage of deals and steals in hardcover fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, DVDs, puzzles and more. Both cash and checks are accepted.
MPL Children’s Events:
Celebrate the New Barbie Movie
Friday, July 21 all day. Can’t wait for the Barbie movie to open? Share your excitement, stop by this Friday, July 21, and check out our special selection of Barbie-themed reads, Help us design our own Librarian Barbie, and if you want to wear pink to the library, you’ll even get a little prize.
Didgeridoo Down Under Show
Friday, August 11 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The Didgeridoo Show is an energetic fusion of Australian music, comedy, character building, storytelling, and audience participation. The didgeridoo has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1500 years, and it’s known for its otherworldly sound. You’ll learn about Aussie animal, culture, unity and more, while moving and grooving to the pulsing rhythms of the didge. The Didgeridoo Show is interactive, educational, motivational and fun for all ages. In the event of rain, we will be at the Manchester Community Center so please register.
Rubik’s Cube-o-Rama
Monday, July 24 from 1-2:30 p.m. Join local resident and longtime speed cubing competitor Will Russo for an informal session covering all the ins and outs of cubing culture. Get solving tips, find out about participating in competitions, get the scoop on where to shop for the fastest and craziest cubes. No registration required, just come by and bring along your own cube.
Storytime with Miss Audrey
Mondays at 10:30 a.m. ages 0-5
Summer Art and Sensory
Wednesdays from 3-4 p.m. and running every Wednesday this summer for ages pre-K - 2nd grade. Art and Sensory encourages students to explore their creativity through the fun of using many different art materials. The project is always step by step, hands on and guided to help create individual masterpieces. Space is limited and registration is required for each week’s session.
Summer Reading
Summer reading begins June 22-August 11. Kids going into grade 6 and under are invited to sign up for summer reading. Register for a chance to win raffle prizes and get free admission to the Topsfield Fair.
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five persons at half-price admission.
Vox and Wonder Books
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.