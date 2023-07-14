Library Hours and Holidays
On July 1 the MBTS Public Library will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays until September.
Opening on Board of Library Trustees
A mid-term opening has occurred and will be filled by nomination of the Select Board. It is a great chance to explore if working to bring the library forward into the next era intrigues you. This will be on an interim basis until the next town election in the spring of 2024. The mission of the Trustees is to oversee the management of the library, including the selection of the Library Director, the approval of the budget, and the establishment of general policies. The Board meets monthly except during August. The Library Board of Trustees consists of three members, all of whom are elected for three-years, on a staggered basis during elected terms. The library would like to have interest parties for consideration by July 19.
Cold Brew/Hot Books on the Lawn
Thursday, July 20 from 11-11:30 a.m. Summer is hot and good books are even hotter. We’ll provide the cold brew coffee for you and we can all chat about the books we have been reading or hearing about. Whether you love gripping thrillers, historical fiction, laugh out loud comedies or romances that never go the way you want, we’ll have something to share.
Author Reading with Karin Gertsch
Thursday, July 20 from 6-7 p.m. Karin Gertsch will be visiting MBTS library to read a selection from her book and answer your questions about her journey from guidebook writer to children’s book author to publish Five Wishes. Karin will sign copies of her book brought to the event but will not be selling copies.
A Look at The Life & Works of Agatha Christie (Virtual)
Friday, July 21 from 2-3 p.m. Agatha Christie is the most famous mystery writer in the world. Who was this remarkable woman? How did she come to write her indelible works? Why is she still such a popular literary figure? These and other questions will be explored along with a real-life mystery about Christie’s dramatic disappearance in 1926 that remains substantially unsolved to this day. Led by Dr. Bill Thierfelder, a retired college professor.
Navigating Career Option (Virtual)
Monday, July 17 from 2-3 p.m. Changing jobs is becoming a popular career move for plenty of American workers across the nation in search of better benefits, more money, and a positive work-life balance. 65% of American workers are actively searching for a new full-time job right now. Let’s talk about where you are in your career path and what the next step might be. Led by Donna Dailey, Career Counselor for New England Career Services.
An Evening with Author Lisa See (Virtual)
Wednesday, July 12 from 7-8 p.m. Join New York Times bestselling author Lisa See as she talks about her new book “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women”, a captivating story of women helping other women.
Diversity Matter Book Group
Tuesday, July 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. July’s diversity matters book group will be reading Pulitzer price winning “His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice” by Robert Samuels.
Annual Book Sale
Annual book sale is August 5.
MPL Children’s Events:
Summer Art and Sensory
Wednesdays from 3-4 p.m. and running every Wednesday this summer for ages pre-K - 2nd grade. Art and Sensory encourages students to explore their creativity through the fun of using many different art materials. The project is always step by step, hands on and guided to help create individual masterpieces. Space is limited and registration is required for each week’s session.
Creating Comic Strips and Gag Cartoons
Friday, July 14 from 1-3 p.m., ages 11-16. Boston-based author/illustrator Jonathan Todd is back, his time for a two-hour workshop on writing and drawing cartoons geared for laughs. Registration is limited to 20 participants, and art supplies are included.
Summer Reading
Summer reading begins June 22-August 11. Kids going into grade 6 and under are invited to sign up for summer reading. Register for a chance to win raffle prizes and get free admission to the Topsfield Fair.
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five persons at half-price admission.
Vox and Wonder Books
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Storytime with Miss Audrey
Mondays at 10 a.m. for ages 0-5.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes, and simple stories.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.