Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays and Thursdays
Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays March 9 and 23 at 6 p.m. Increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Author Chat with Chuck Wisner
Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. Join Chuck Wisner as he discusses “The Art of Conscious Conversations: Transforming How We Talk, Listen, and Interact”. Chuck Wisner is a highly sought-after thinker, coach and teacher in the areas of organizational strategy, human dynamics and leadership communication excellence. Registration is required, coffee and tea will be provided.
Diversity Book Group
Tuesday, February 21 at 5:30 p.m. We will discuss the book “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness”.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, February 24 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. We will discuss “Mission Hill” by Pamela Wechsler.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, March 7 from 4-5 p.m. We will discuss the novel “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris.
Movie Screenings Are Back
Friday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. We will be showing a movie in our newly renovated reference room on the first Friday of every month at 5:30 p.m. Check our website to see what movie will be showing each month.
“The College Application & Selection Process – A Parent’s Perspective (Virtual)
Wednesday, March 1 from 7-8 p.m. If you have children in high school who will eventually be applying to college this webinar is for you. Hear some useful tips from Frank Marino, a Tewksbury parent who has sent four students to college. Learn how to narrow your search of schools, important items to consider, athletics in college, time management for the student and more. This program will be recorded. All registrants will receive the recording via email within 24 hours of the program, so sign up even if you can’t make it.
Mindfulness Meditation
Thursdays, March 2, 16 and 30 from 11 a.m.- 12 noon. Alida Bryant is a Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays.
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity & Diversity
Mondays, February 27 – April 10 at 3:30 p.m. Families and children ages 3.5-5 are invited to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks.
Family Movie Afternoon
Friday, February 24 at 1 p.m. Join us in the Children’s Room for an action-packed afternoon with this 2018 animated, super-hero story. Recommended for ages 8 plus.
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol.
Discover Tarot
Saturday, March 4 from 2-3:30 p.m. Ages 12-Adult. Tarot began as a game but has evolved into so much more. It illuminates our life path through pictures and helps us navigate how to move forward towards our true destiny. Join tarot teacher, Laura Campagna, for a fun workshop to learn how to read tarot. Please bring a journal and pen or pencil.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!