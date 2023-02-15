Manchester Library Illustration

Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. increase your comfort level with technology.  Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.

Come relax and work in the newly updated space at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library.  There will be more shelving and final touches over the next few months, but we are so excited to offer more flexibility and programming, including the return of monthly movie nights.

