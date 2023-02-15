Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Cookbook Throwdown Date Change
Saturday, February 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second Saturday of every month we will share recipes from a cookbook from our library shelves. February’s pick is “One-pan wonders: fuss-free meals for your sheet pan, Dutch oven, skillet, roasting pan, casserole and slow cooker”.
Diversity Book Group
Tuesday, February 21 at 5:30 p.m. We will discuss the book “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness”.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, February 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. We will discuss “Mission Hill” by Pamela Wechsler.
Mindfulness Meditation
Thursday, February 16 and March 2 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Alida Bryant is a Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
Curious Creatures
Thursday, February 23 at 1 p.m. You won’t want to miss this informative, interactive sharing of mammals, insects, reptiles and more.
Family Movie Afternoon
Friday, February 24 at 1 p.m. Join us in the Children’s Room for an action-packed afternoon with this 2018 animated, super-hero story. Recommended for ages 8+.
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol.
Friendship Bracelet Making
Thursdays, February 23 March 2 and 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Ages 8-14. Create friendship bracelets with June. She has been making bracelets for years. The library will supply the materials and snacks. Registration is required.
Discover Tarot
Saturday, March 4 from 2-3:30 p.m. Ages 12 – Adult. Tarot began as a game but has evolved into so much more. It illuminates our life path through pictures and helps us navigate how to move forward towards our true destiny. Join tarot teacher, Laura Campagna, for a fun workshop to learn how to read tarot. Please bring a journal and pen or pencil.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!