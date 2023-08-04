August begins tomorrow, and the new month promises to bring a mix of summer celebrations, and hints of the transition into new things - a new school year, new turf at the MERHS football stadium, new town employees and more. We’ve got updates on what’s happening now and what’s to come in this week’s edition of the Cricket.

• First, some updates on summer fun heading your way: The annual Festival-by-the-Sea returns to Manchester on Aug. 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will feature more than 80 artists, artisans and food vendors spread across three different spots in town. Click on, “August 5 is Festival by the Sea in Manchester,” for all the details.

• Gloucester continues its 400th anniversary celebration with an entire month dedicated to more than four centuries of the city’s fisheries heritage. A 6 p.m. event to kick things off is planned for tomorrow at the Man at the Wheel statue on Stacey Boulevard, with the mayor and several prominent local leaders on hand. Take a look at, “Gloucester Celebrates 400+ Years of Fisheries Heritage,” for more.

• Enterprising Manchester Essex Regional High School students Stephen Martin and Preston Potter have been ferrying beachgoers back and forth to Singing Beach in six-person golf carts as a shuttle service on high traffic days during the summer. Check out, “All Hail the Singing Beach Shuttle,” for the details.

• Local Phileine de Widt provides photos and details of a summer trip to remember in, “Postcard Home: A Spanish Dream Come True.”

• No doubt you’ve seen the Back to School section in local stores by now (which came up on all of us very quickly), and student athletes begin tryouts and get into the preseason for fall sports later this month. However, they won’t be able to take advantage of the transition to a new turf at Hyland Field as the field isn’t scheduled to be installed until Aug. 30 due to delays. School administrators provide an explanation as to why the delay is happening and how administration is considering adjusting to the change in schedule in, “Turf Field Replacement Project Update.”

• Are you considering getting some help when it comes to caring for the senior in your life? The decision to embark on this kind of transition can be a difficult one, often including a web of considerations such as need, cost and basic human emotion. In, “Independent Living v. Assisted Living ... How to Think About It,” Joanne MacInnis provides the information you need to help you and your loved one once the time comes to make this change.

• Gregory Federspiel catches us up on the transition to regional dispatch, new hires and the possible need for new faces when it comes to helping make things run smoothly in Manchester. Check out, “A Round of Updates,” for more on a number of key topics. For those living in Essex, Brendhan Zubricki provides a similar list of updates in the latest Town Administrator's Report.

• Jeff Pope provides an update on the latest from the Manchester-by-the-Sea MBTA Task Force, a group tasked with overseeing the transition to meeting the state’s zoning district requirements by the end of 2024. Click on, “MBTA Task Force Discusses Goals, Schedule,” for the details.