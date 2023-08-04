Friends of the Library Book Sale Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
It's back! The ever-popular Manchester Friends of the Library Book Sale returns this August 5 during Festival by the Sea. Come to the Manchester Library and take advantage of deals and steals in hardcover fiction, non-fiction, children's books, DVDs, puzzles and more! Both cash and checks are accepted. All proceeds benefit the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library.
Don't miss this chance to get amazing books and more while supporting the Friends of the Library who have sponsored the permanent StoryWalk, beautiful landscaping, library lawn furniture, new Reference Room furniture, museum passes and countless library programs through decades of support. Our Library could not do any of these amazing things without them!
Come and bring a friend!
NOTE: Library Will Close Early (1 p.m.) Friday, August 4 for Friends of the Library Book Sale
The Manchester Library will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 4 to prepare for the Manchester Friends of the Library's Annual Summer Book Sale being held this year on the front lawn.
MPL Children’s News & Events:
Summer Reading June 22 - August 11
Kids going into grade 6 and under are invited to sign up for summer reading. The program began on June 22, and it will continue through August 11. Register in the library for a chance to win raffle prizes and get free admission to the Topsfield Fair!
Storytime with Miss Audrey
Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
Join Miss Audrey for stories, songs, and games for ages 0-5.
The Didgeridoo Down Under Show
Friday, August 11 at 2:30-3:30 p.m.
The Didgeridoo Show is an energetic fusion of Australian music, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation. The didgeridoo has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years, and it's known for its otherworldly sound. You'll learn about Aussie animals, culture, unity and more ... all while moving and grooving to the pulsing rhythms of the didge. The Didgeridoo Show is interactive, educational, motivational, and super fun for all ages! In the event of rain, we will be at the Manchester Community Center so please register to support proper planning for library staff.
MPL News & Events for Teens:
Summer Reading for Teens (11-18)
Teens can stop in the library at any time to pick up bingo sheets and instructions so you can win cool prizes all summer long.
Friday Movies at MBTS
Friday, August 18 at 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Movies at the Library have returned! We will be showing a movie in our newly renovated Reference Room every month on Friday at 5:30 p.m. We will supply the popcorn. Feel free to bring covered, non-alcoholic beverages. The movie this month has a MPAA rating: PG-13.
MPL News & Events for Adults:
Mindfulness Meditation
Tuesday, August 8 at 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Meditation is moving to the Manchester Community Center and is going weekly this summer. Alida Bryant is a Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. She has been meditating for over 30 years (still very much a beginner!) and studying and practicing with lineage holders in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition.
Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion.
Please register if this is your first time coming to this mindfulness meditation program. We need either an email or a phone number in case we need to cancel or change venues last minute. Your contact info will be shared with the program facilitator who will only contact you about info pertaining to this library program. Please email mwillwerth@manchesterpl.org if you would like at any time to be removed from the contact list.
Author Chat with Gail Sahar, "Blame and Political Attitudes..." (Virtual)
Wednesday, August 9 at 7-8 p.m.
Have you been asking yourself, "What does culture war even mean?" and "What does it mean to be 'woke'?" and how do these questions contribute to the current divide in America? If you have been, please join us for this conversation with Professor Gail Sahar, author of "Blame and Political Attitudes: The Psychology of America’s Culture War."
Cold Brew/Hot Books on the Lawn
Thursday, August 10 at 11-11:30 a.m.
Summer is hot and good books are even hotter! We’ll provide the cold brew coffee for you, and we can all chat about the books we have been reading or hearing about. Thursday, August 10, at 11 a.m. on the lawn with Lori, Sara and Maddy as we dish and ditch the good, bad, and ugly books that caught our attention in July. Whether you love gripping thrillers, historical fiction, laugh out loud comedies or romances that never go the way you want, we'll have something to share. It's 30 minutes and a free cold brew coffee, relax and chat about books, what could be better? See you here and bring a friend!
Zero Waste for Parents & Kids (Virtual)
Wednesday, August 16 at 7-8 p.m.
We learned so much from Sarah last time she was with us, we just had to have her back! This time, we'll dig into practical tips to make your children's birthday parties and school lunches eco-friendly and low waste. We'll also be discussing how kids, families, and communities can be more sustainable as some towns/cities/states move towards free lunches for all. All ages are welcome!
Sarah Robertson-Barnes, founder of the Sustainable in the Suburbs blog, is a freelance writer, educator, and consultant. She lives with her husband, two kids, and rescue dog outside of Toronto, Ontario. Sustainable in the Suburbs is a resource for living low waste with kids in a culture of convenience.
Massage and Energy Work Demo and Q&A
Thursday, August 17 at 6-7 p.m.
Massage Therapist, Matt Kurdt, of Holistic Energy Works will be leading a workshop to help spread the word about the positive benefits of Massage Therapy and Energy Work. He will be available to provide hands-on demonstrations of some simple yet incredibly effective techniques as well as to answer any questions you may have about massage in general.
Attendees can opt in to receive a short massage demonstration but will need to sign a waiver. The massage demos are not private as this program will take place in the Reference Room of the library.