Library Hours and Holidays
MBTS Public Library will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays until September.
Authors Lisa Jackson & Nancy Bush (Virtual)
Monday, August 28 from 7-8 p.m. Bestselling authors, and sisters, Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush will discuss their latest books. Jackson will discuss “The Last Sinner”, a gripping novel of suspense and Bush will discuss “The Camp”, a chilling novel of suspense.
Zero Waste for Parents & Kids (Virtual)
Tuesday, August 29 from 7-8 p.m. Join Sarah as she shows you practical tips to make your children’s birthday parties and school lunches eco-friendly and low waste.
Mystery Book Club
Friday, August 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. August’s meeting will occur in the library’s reading room or outside on the lawn. We will discuss “Right as Rain” by George Pelecanos.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, September 5 from 4-5 p.m. We will discuss “Rough Sleepers” by Tracy Kidder. It became Jim O’Connell’s life calling to help people known as “rough sleepers.” For the past three decades, Dr. O’Connell has run the Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program, which he helped to create. Affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, the program includes clinics and a van on which Dr. O’Connell and his staff ride through the Boston streets at night, offering outreach of medical care, socks, soup, and friendship.
Calling All Local Artists
For the Friends of the Library’s 1st Falling For Art Exhibit and Sale, October 20-22, 2023. Artists and photographers are invited to submit up to 5 digital jpg images by August 30 to fallingforartmbts@gmail.com. Include your name, title of piece and price.
MPL Children’s Events:
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to 5 people at half-price admission.
Vox and Wonder Books
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Storytime with Miss Audrey
Mondays at 10 a.m. for ages 0-5.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes, and simple stories.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.