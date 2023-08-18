Special Agent Julia Cowley (Virtual)
Tuesday, August 22 from 7-8 p.m. Join Special Agent Julia Cowley for a look inside FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. Cowley will discuss how and why she became an FBI profiler, what profiling is (and isn’t), and some of the most memorable cases in her career.
Mystery Book Club
Friday, August 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. August’s meeting will occur in the library’s reading room or outside on the lawn. We will discuss “Right as Rain” by George Pelecanos.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, September 5 from 4-5 p.m. We will discuss “Rough Sleepers” by Tracy Kidder. It became Jim O’Connell’s life calling to help people known as “rough sleepers.” For the past three decades, Dr. O’Connell has run the Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program, which he helped to create. Affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, the program includes clinics and a van on which Dr. O’Connell and his staff ride through the Boston streets at night, offering outreach of medical care, socks, soup, and friendship.
Calling All Local Artists
For the Friends of the Library’s 1st Falling For Art Exhibit and Sale, October 20-22, 2023. Artists and photographers are invited to submit up to five digital jpg images by August 30 to fallingforartmbts@gmail.com. Include your name, title of piece and price.
Author Nan Fischer discusses “The Book of Silver Linings” (Virtual)
Monday, August 21 from 7-8 p.m. We’re excited to be celebrating a book birthday with author Nan Fischer with her new book “The Book of Silver Linings” which comes out on August 15th is a must read for anyone who loves uplifting books with a touch of magic.
Friday Movies at MBTS
Friday, August 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in our newly renovated Reference Room. We will supply the popcorn.
MPL Children’s Events:
Storytime with Miss Audrey
Mondays at 10:30 a.m. ages 0-5
Summer Art and Sensory
Wednesday, August 23 from 3-4 p.m. and running every Wednesday this summer for ages pre-K - 2nd grade. Art and Sensory encourages students to explore their creativity through the fun of using many different art materials. The project is always step by step, hands on and guided to help create individual masterpieces. Space is limited and registration is required for each week’s session.
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to 5 people at half-price admission.
Vox and Wonder Books
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Library Hours and Holidays
MBTS Public Library will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays until September.