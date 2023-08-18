In truth, I only realized I was dining at The Landing after I was nearly finished with my meal. My partner and I had decided at the last minute to jump in the boat from Manchester and head to dinner in Marblehead. The day was gross, and we were wet, jostled, and hungry. We arrived earlier than expected, and the restaurant we had planned on visiting was not yet open. But here was one right at the dock that was, so we dashed in.