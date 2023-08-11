Library Hours and Holidays
MBTS Public Library will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays until September.
Calling All Local Artists
For the Friends of the Library’s First Falling For Art Exhibit and Sale, October 20-22. Artists and photographers are invited to submit up to five digital jpg images by August 30 to fallingforartmbts@gmail.com. Include your name, title of piece and price.
Massage and Energy Work Demo
Thursday, August 17 from 6-7 p.m. Massage Therapist, Matt Kurdt, of Holistic Energy Works will be leading a workshop to help spread the word about the positive benefits of Massage Therapy and Energy Work. He will be available to provide hands-on demonstrations of some simple yet incredibly effective techniques.
Author Nan Fischer discusses “The Book of Silver Linings” (Virtual)
Monday, August 21 from 7-8 p.m. We’re excited to be celebrating a book birthday with author Nan Fischer with her new book “The Book of Silver Linings” which comes out on August 15 is a must read for anyone who loves uplifting books with a touch of magic.
Friday Movies at MBTS
Friday, August 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in our newly renovated Reference Room. We will supply the popcorn.
MPL Children’s Events:
Didgeridoo Down Under Show
Friday, August 11 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The Didgeridoo Show is an energetic fusion of Australian music, comedy, character building, storytelling, and audience participation. The didgeridoo has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1500 years, and it’s known for its otherworldly sound. You’ll learn about Aussie animal, culture, unity and more, while moving and grooving to the pulsing rhythms of the didge. The Didgeridoo Show is interactive, educational, motivational, and fun for all ages. In the event of rain, we will be at the Manchester Community Center so please register.
Storytime with Miss Audrey
Mondays at 10:30 a.m. ages 0-5
Summer Art and Sensory
Wednesdays from 3-4 p.m. and running every Wednesday this summer for ages pre-K - 2nd grade. Art and Sensory encourages students to explore their creativity through the fun of using many different art materials. The project is always step by step, hands on and guided to help create individual masterpieces. Space is limited and registration is required for each week’s session.
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five persons at half-price admission.
Vox and Wonder Books
Kids are going to love these new audio and print picture and chapter books bound together for literacy and fun. The permanently attached Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. No need for computers, tablets or CDs, children simply push a button to listen and read.
Storytime with Miss Audrey
Mondays at 10 a.m. for ages 0-5.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.