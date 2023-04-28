Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays and Thursdays
Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays March 9 and 23 at 6 p.m. Increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
MBTS Zero Waste Challenge Weigh In
Friday, May 5 from 3-5 p.m. MBTS residents can bring whatever trash you collected between April 28-May 5 to the Sustainability Committee table at the library to have your trash weighed. The household with the lowest weeklong trash accumulation will receive the honor of being Manchester-by-the-Sea’s 2023 Zero Waste Champion.
Mushroaming
Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Join local mushroom expert, in-person for a whirlwind tour of mushroom hunting around the world. Registration is required.
MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee Book Discussion
Thursdays in May, starting May 4 from 6-7 p.m. The MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee is excited to be hosting another community book discussion group. We’ll be reading “There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster-Who Profits and Who Pays the Price” by Jessie Singer.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, May 2 from 4-5 p.m. Join us to discuss the novel “ The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post” a novel by Allison Pataki.
Manchester Reads 2023
Beginning April 1 and running all month. We will be celebrating laughter, humor and joy with the theme “Lighten Up at the Library.” Join us Friday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. for a classic comedy movie.
Annual Book Sale and book donations
Annual book sale is August 5. Book donations will be at the Manchester Middle High School parking lot on April 29, May 20 and June 10 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five people at half-price admission.
Flora Has an Adventure
Monday, May 1 at 3:30 p.m. join local author and illustrator, Karin Gertsch, on a reading adventure of her story about Flora, a chicken who goes on a visit to the library.
Music with Ms. Teresa
Friday, May 12 at 10:30 a.m. Ages birth -4 join us for a morning filled with music and movement.
Read to Gus
Thursday, May 4 at 3:30 p.m. sign up for a 15-minute appointment and make sure to bring your favorite book or pick one out at the library.
Stories and Songs with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol. .
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.