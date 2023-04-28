Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays and Thursdays

Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays March 9 and 23 at 6 p.m. Increase your comfort level with technology.  Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.