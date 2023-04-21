Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays and Thursdays
Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
MBTS Zero Waste Challenge Weigh In
Friday, May 5 from 3-5 p.m. MBTS residents can bring whatever trash you collected between April 28-May 5 to the Sustainability Committee table at the library to have your trash weighed. The household with the lowest weeklong trash accumulation will receive the honor of being Manchester-by-the-Sea’s 2023 Zero Waste Champion.
100 Year of Boston Comedy
Thursday, April 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Join veteran arts journalist Nick Zaino explore Boston’s long history of comedy, from Vaudeville to YouTube, highlighting some of the personalities that have defined laughter in America for 100 years.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, May 2 from 4-5 p.m. Join us to discuss the novel “The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post” a novel by Allison Pataki.
Mocktail Happy Hour
Wednesday, April 26 from 4-5 p.m. Join us in person and enjoy book recommendations and a mocktail or two. Registration encouraged.
Manchester Reads 2023
Beginning April 1 and running all month. We will be celebrating laughter, humor and joy with the theme “Lighten Up at the Library.” Join us Friday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. for a classic comedy movie.
Mindfulness Meditation
Thursday, April 27 from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. Alida Bryant has been meditating for over 30 years. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. Registration is required.
Avocado Anxiety (Virtual)
Saturday, April 22 from 10-11 a.m. How do we stop worrying about our food choices and start making decisions that make a difference? In an effort to make sense of the complex food system we are all part of, Louise Gray decides to track the stories of our five-a-day, from farm to fruit bowl, and discover the impact that growing fruits and vegetables has on the planet.
Annual Book Sale and book donations
Annual book sale is August 5. Book donations will be at the Manchester Middle High School parking lot on April 29, May 20, and June 10 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Diversity Book Group
Tuesday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. The group will finish a two-month read of “Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War” by Howard French.
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Diversity Book Group has two graphic non-fiction books to pick up any time in April at the front desk: “They Called US Enemies” by George Takai and “The Best We Could Do” by Thi Bui.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five people at half-price admission.
Flora Has an Adventure
Monday, May 1 at 3:30 p.m. join local author and illustrator, Karin Gertsch, on a reading adventure of her story about Flora, a chicken who goes on a visit to the library.
Read to Gus
Thursday, May 4 at 3:30 p.m. sign up for a 15-minute appointment and make sure to bring your favorite book or pick one out at the library.
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol. .
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
College Essay Brainstorming Workshop
Tuesday, April 25 from 6:30-8 p.m. College will be here before you know it, high school juniors. Get an early jump on writing your application essays by attending this helpful brainstorming session with local high school English teacher Tracy Stephens. Registration required.