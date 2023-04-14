Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays and Thursdays
Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays March 9 and 23 at 6 p.m. Increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Library Closed
The Library will be closed Monday, April 17 in observance of Patriots’ Day.
Last Open Sunday
The last open Sunday will be April 16.
Manchester Reads 2023
Beginning April 1 and running all month. We will be celebrating Laughter, humor and joy with the theme “Lighten Up at the Library.” Join us Friday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. for a classic comedy movie.
Mindfulness Meditation
Thursdays, April 13 & 27 from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. Alida Bryant has been meditating for over 30 years. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. Registration is required.
Dublin- The Place and the Literati (Virtual)
Saturday, April 15 from 10-11:15 a.m. Join author and professor at Trinity College, Christopher Morash as he discusses his book “Dublin: A Writer’s City”.
Avocado Anxiety (Virtual)
Saturday, April 22 from 10-11 a.m. How do we stop worrying about our food choices and start making decisions that make a difference? In an effort to make sense of the complex food system we are all part of, Louise Gray decides to track the stories of our five-a-day, from farm to fruit bowl, and discover the impact that growing fruits and vegetables has on the planet.
Annual Book Sale
Annual book sale is this summer. Due to limited storage space, the friends have been unable to accept book donations on an ongoing basis. However, book collection dates and instructions will be set in the spring…so start saving your books now and watch for collection dates to be announced.
Diversity Book Group
Tuesday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. The group will finish a two-month read of “Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War” by Howard French.
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Diversity Book Group has two graphic non-fiction books to pick up any time in April at the front desk: “They Called US Enemies” by George Takai and “The Best We Could Do” by Thi Bui.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique, and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
North Shore Children’s Museum Pass
The Friends of the Manchester Library have donated a discount pass to the North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody. The pass admits up to five persons at half-price admission.
PJ Family Story Time
Thursday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. Join Ms. Carol for bedtime stories. Bring a stuffed animal and wear your PJs.
Seaside Saturday in the Children’s Room
Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Join Ms. Julie for themed stories, crafts, and activities. Please register.
Buildwave
Tuesday, April 18 at 2 p.m. An exciting STEM-based workshop.
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Teen Writers Workshop
Friday, April 14 from 5:30 -7 p.m. Anyone in grades 7-12 is welcome to join the Teen Writers Workshop. Play games, write to prompts, share your stuff. Snacks, registration required.
College Essay Brainstorming Workshop
Tuesday, April 25 from 6:30-8 p.m. College will be here before you know it, high school juniors. Get an early jump on writing your application essays by attending this helpful brainstorming session with local high school English teacher Tracy Stephens. Registration required.