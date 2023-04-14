Library Notes Katerina

Spring has sprung at the Library thanks to Manchester Artist, Katerina Gates.  We love our new bulletin board and we think you will, too.

(Courtesy Photo)

Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays and Thursdays

Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays March 9 and 23 at 6 p.m. Increase your comfort level with technology.  Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.

