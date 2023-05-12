Book Group
Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m. in the library
Join the discussion of The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
All welcome to discuss this semi-autobiographical novel
ESSEX COMMUNITY READ....Essex in Bloom
Swimming to the Top of the Tide: Finding Life Where Land and Water Meet by Patricia Hanlon
Books available at the library, E-books on Overdrive. Join author Patty Hanlon.
Thursday, May 18 Reception 6 p.m., Talk 7 p.m.
Third floor auditorium, no registration necessary
GOLF AT THE LIBRARY
Saturday May 13 from 3-6 p.m.
Teens ONLY 3-4 p.m. Families etc. 4-6 p.m.
Don't miss this special event: ACTUAL mini-golf at the Library. Join us as we host Mobile Mini-Golf and their 9-hole course specifically designed for our event at the Essex Library. The colorful course has hills, jumps, bumps, twists, and loops and is suitable for all ages. The course is set up in the common spaces you'll recognize in and around the library. This is your one and only chance to say you played golf AT THE LIBRARY. Sign up at www.essexpubliclibrary.org
HOMEWORK HELP
Mon, Tues & Wed thru May 17
Grades 5-8 HS Senior will be available to help in all subjects. Take advantage of this super opportunity.
Register www.essexpubliclibrary.org or drop in
Early Childhood Partners & School Readiness Program from the Boston Children's Museum!
Tuesdays, April 25 - May 30 at 10 a.m. in the library.
Designed for children ages 2-5 and their caregiver to help your child build and practice their social emotional skills. Registered participants will receive a free family kit to support learning at home.
Early Childhood Partners CFCE program. Register at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com or call 978-468-5489.
Friends of the Library Gardening Series
FOL Community Sunflower Growing Contest.
Pick up your free packet of sunflower seeds to grow over the summer. Bragging rights to win. A fun community challenge from the Friends of the Library.
FOL Plant Swap
Wednesday May 24, 6-7 p.m., outside on the lawn.
Tables will be outside with plants to take and plants to give.
TOWN EVENT
SPRING INTO ESSEX...ESSEX IN BLOOM
May 19-21
The Town of Essex and the Essex business community are welcoming people back to Downtown Essex to see Essex in Bloom. There will be dining, shop hopping, entertainment, art installations, games, and more. More information www.springintoessex.org.
MUSEUM PASSES are available. Most museums have etickets, reserve online at www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Library will be closed for Memorial Day Friday and reopen Tuesday, May 30
All information and registrations can be found at www.essexpubliclibrary.org