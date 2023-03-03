Tax Forms
State and Federal Tax forms are available.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. Performed by actress Sheryl Faye, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life continues to be one of achievement: as a lawyer, professor of law, a judge, and then a Supreme Court justice, she stands out because she was not afraid to dissent, disapprove, and disagree with conditions of unfairness and inequality. This show is the inspiring story of how she changed her life-and ours. No registrations.
Community Book Group
Monday, March 20 at 10 a.m. Join the discussion of the book “No One Ever Asked” by Katie Ganshert.
Books available at the circulation desk. All welcome.
College Essay Writing Workshop
Tuesday, March 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. Writing a memorable college essay is on of the best ways for students to distinguish their college application. Tracy Stephens, local English teacher, will share helpful advice and strategies for writing a compelling college application essay. Participants will have the chance to read sample essays, ask questions and leave with a brainstorming activity to help them generate possible topic ideas.
History of Essex Railroads
Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. Yes, there were two railroads in Essex. Join Rockport resident Alan MacMillan, as he presents an illustrated lecture on the history of railroads in Essex, MA. His talk will include models of Essex trains, artifacts of railroading and even train tickets from the Essex Branch of the B & M railroad.
Virtual Events
Ireland Travelogue
Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. via ZOOM. Loaded with exciting pictures, videos and historical information. Dana Zaiser’s presentation will focus on his 2017 “Castles and Manors” trip to Ireland.
History of American Kitchens
Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. via ZOOM. From the colonial period to the present, the kitchen has been a source of nourishment and comfort. They way Americans have lived with their kitchens has changed dramatically over the course of three centuries. Historic New England curator Nancy Carlisle will discuss how the American kitchen has evolved from the seventeenth-century to the present.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Tuesdays, beginning January 24 at 10:30 a.m. Come sing, play instruments, and have fun for all ages.
Story Hour Wednesday Mornings
9 a.m. for Wee Ones
10 a.m. for Preschool
Art Adventures
Saturdays, March 4, 18, and 25 at 10 a.m. Ages 0-8. Miss Julie will lead the fun in art and music. Registration is required.
Explore the Shore with Author and Illustrator
Tuesday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. Ages 4-10. Join Diane Polley and Marion Hall for a reading of their book “Let’s Go! Time to Explore the Shore”. Make a special craft with the illustrator to take home. Signed copies of the book available. No registration.
Museum Passes Available
Children’s Museum, Wenham Museum, PEM, MOS, MFA, Children’s Piazza, Aquarium, Zoo NE and DCR parking passes.
Library of Things
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.