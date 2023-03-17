Story Hour Wednesday Mornings with April
9 a.m. for Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver
10 a.m. Preschool, ages 3-5 with a caregiver
Stories, fun, storyboards, songs, and rhymes! Register at www.essexpl.org
College Essay Writing Workshop
Tuesday March 21, at 6:30 – 8 p.m. on the third floor
College Essay Workshop. Writing a memorable college essay is the one of the best ways for students to distinguish their college application. Tracy Stephens, local English teacher, will share helpful advice and strategies for writing a compelling college application essay. Participants will have a chance to read sample essays, ask questions and leave with a brainstorming activity to help them generate possible topic ideas.
Sign up at essexpl.org or info at https://www.tcsprep.com/
History of Essex Railroads
Thursday March 23, 7 p.m. on the third floor
Join us in welcoming Rockport resident Alan MacMillan, as he presents an illustrated lecture on the history of railroads in Essex, MA. His talk will include models of Essex trains, artifacts of railroading, and even train tickets from the Essex Branch of the B&MRR. Register at essexpl.org/events
Essex Community Read
Swimming to the Top of the Tide: Finding Life Where Land and Water Meet by Patricia Hanlon
Books available at the library April 3. Keynote speaker Patty Hanlon,
Thursday, May 18 Reception 6 p.m., Talk 7 p.m. third floor auditorium.
FOL Gardening Series
Wednesday April 5 at 7 p.m., third floor
Annuals and Perennials
Join Holly and a guest speaker as they discuss the do's and don'ts for a successful growing season.
Wire Tree Art
Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m.
Celebrate Earth Day with sculptor Ryan Kelly Participants will create a wire tree.
This program is funded by the Mass Cultural Council, Essex Cultural Division
Registration a must at essexpl.org/events
Teens Teens Teens-grades 6-12
Puzzle Palooza, Friday March 31 @ 3-5 p.m.
Grab a teammate and register for our first puzzle contest 300 pieces, prizes, and food!
Register at essexpl.org/events
Art Adventures a CFCE program
Saturdays March 18, 25 @ 10 a.m.
Miss Julie will lead the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 and their caregiver. Registration is required at earlychildhoodpartners.com
Early Childhood Partners CFCE offers FREE playgroups, workshops, community events, advocacy, and support for families and children ages 0-8 and is funded by a grant from the MA Dept. of Early Education and Care awarded to Hamilton-Wenham RSD
All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events