Essex Library Notes

Over 70 children plus adults attended an Enchanted Morning with Elsa on Saturday, February 25th at the Essex Library.  Actress Carole Finn-Weidman entertained children with stories, songs, games and even and indoor snowball fight.  The day’s chilly temps didn’t keep folks away as, like Elsa, the “cold never bothered them anyway!”

(Courtesy Photo)

Tax Forms

State and Federal Tax forms are available.