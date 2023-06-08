Author Nancy Horan (Virtual)
Wednesday, June 28 from 7-8 p.m. Join Nancy Horan and Therese Fowler as the discuss Nancy’s new book, The House of Lincoln, a sweeping historical novel which tells the story of Abraham Lincoln’s ascendance from rumpled lawyer to U.S. President.
Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 15 from 1-3 p.m. Stop in the library and sign up for summer reading, enjoy a root beer float.
Beginning Birding with Hands-on Nature
Wednesday, June 21 at 2 p.m. for ages 5 and up. Learn all about the local birds in your yard and how to start identifying them. Learn which birds are common to Massachusetts and begin the easy journey to learn more about these beautiful creatures that are an essential part of our natural world. Leave knowing common bird songs that you will be able to recognize on your own. Create and take home a simple bird feeder to attract birds to your yard at home.
Discover Underground Mammals
Tuesday, June 27, from 2-3 p.m. for ages five and up. Learn all about the local mammal species which spend most of their lives underground. Discover some of the special characteristics of underground mammals and the adaptations these animals have made to a life under our feet. Explore what animals look for when making a home and learn about some exciting details of the den construction.
Wednesdays at 5 p.m. beginning June 21. Sign up for your 15-minute slot to read to loveable Jackson. Please register.
Tuesday, June 20 at 10 a.m. Join in the discussion of “The Reading Lis” by Adams.
Friends of the Library Gardening
Sunflower growing contest, pick up your free packet of sunflower seeds to grow over the summer.
Giant Jenga, Corn Hole and Pickleball
Passes are available for your holiday weekend.
