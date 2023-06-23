Essex_Library_Notes

The Essex Library kicked off summer with the annual Root Beer Float on June 15.  Over 200 attended and 115 children signed up for the Summer Reading Challenge: Once Upon a Forest.  The library will hold events every week through July as well as hosting 3 books groups for various grades.  Children who read 25 hours by August 11 will receive a ticket to the Topsfield Fair!

(Courtesy Photo)

 

Author Nancy Horan (Virtual)

