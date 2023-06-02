Author Nancy Horan (Virtual)
Wednesday, June 28 from 7-8 p.m. Join Nancy Horan and Therese Fowler as the discuss Nancy’s new book, The House of Lincoln, a sweeping historical novel which tells the story of Abraham Lincoln’s ascendance from rumpled lawyer to U.S. President.
Root Beer Float Day
Thursday, June 15 from 1-3 p.m. Stop in the library and sign up for summer reading, enjoy a root beer float.
Community Book Group
Tuesday, June 20 at 10 a.m. Join in the discussion of “The Reading Lis” by Adams.
Friends of the Library Gardening
Sunflower growing contest, pick up your free packet of sunflower seeds to grow over the summer.
Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. Best practices for containers. How to revitalize your old potting mix.
Library of Things
Giant Jenga, Corn Hole and Pickleball
Museum Passes
Passes available for your holiday weekend.
