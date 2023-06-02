Author Nancy Horan (Virtual)

Wednesday, June 28 from 7-8 p.m.  Join Nancy Horan and Therese Fowler as the discuss Nancy’s new book, The House of Lincoln, a sweeping historical novel which tells the story of Abraham Lincoln’s ascendance from rumpled lawyer to U.S. President.

