Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
Lots of sunshine. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 2:27 pm
Tuesday, July 11 at 2 p.m. Join the Great Scott’s 4H club to meet and greet these sweet critters. RSVP at the library website.
Each Monday Rosey will move to an Essex business, visible from the street. Call, email or stop by the library to be entered into a lottery for a prize.
Wednesday, July 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. Come and see the cutting garden Holly has created. This is where the bouquets come from that are for sale at the library.
Please drop off a new backpack for elementary or high school students and school supplies too, by July 13.
Wednesday, July 26 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Bubbles, songs and fun outside. All ages will enjoy this fantastic funny show.
Friday, July 14 from 5-7 p.m. for grades 6-12. Join Mandy of Wicked Cool Henna to receive a beautiful, bespoke temporary tattoo. Registration required.
Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Sign up for your 15-minute slot to read to loveable Jackson. Please register.
Sunflower growing contest, pick up your free packet of sunflower seeds to grow over the summer.
Containers
Giant Jenga, Corn Hole and Pickleball
Passes available for your holiday weekend.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.