Library is closed Saturdays in July and August
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 21, 2023 @ 1:40 pm
Each Monday Rosey will move to an Essex business, visible from the street. Call, email or stop by the library to be entered into a lottery for a prize.
Bring in your log sheets by August 11 for the Topsfield Fair Tickets. Weather has been really good for reading, keep it up.
Tuesday, July 25 from 3:30-5 p.m. Ages 7-12 years are welcome to come and create a community fairy garden outside. Please register.
Saturdays, September 16 - October 7 at 10:30 a.m. Classes suitable for beginners and experienced practitioners. Grab your mat and your favorite book and join us at the library as we relax into gentle poses and immerse ourselves in the book of your choice. After practicing yoga for over a decade, Melanie received her RYT-200hr Hatha & Vinyasa certification and Yin Yoga certification from YogaRenew.
Wednesday, July 26 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Bubbles, songs and fun outside. All ages will enjoy this fantastic funny show.
Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Sign up for your 15- minute slot to read to loveable Jackson. Please register.
Sunflower growing contest, pick up your free packet of sunflower seeds to grow over the summer.
Containers
Giant Jenga, Corn Hole and Pickleball
Passes available for your holiday weekend.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.