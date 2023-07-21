Essex_Library_Notes

Congrats to Maya, our raffle winner for last week’s Spot Rosey contest.  Thanks to the Essex branch of BankGloucester for hosting and to Woodman's of Essex for donating the prize.  KIDS! Rosey is in a new spot every Monday!  Watch for her and let us know when you find her for your chance to win!

Library is closed Saturdays in July and August

 

