Tax Forms
State and Federal Tax forms are available.
Gardening Series
Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m., “Compost” Join Andrew from Black Earth Compost as he takes us through the stages of composting. No registration.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. Performed by actress Sheryl Faye, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life continues to be one of achievement: as a lawyer, professor of law, a judge, and then a Supreme Court justice, she stands out because she was not afraid to dissent, disapprove, and disagree with conditions of unfairness and inequality. This show is the inspiring story of how she changed her life-and ours. No registrations.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Tuesdays, beginning January 24 at 10:30 a.m. Come sing, play instruments, and have fun for all ages.
Story Hour Wednesday Mornings
9 a.m. for Wee Ones
10 a.m. for Preschool
Elsa Visits
Saturday, February 25 at 11 a.m. Ages 3-10 years. Spend a wintry magical morning with your friends and Elsa. Stories, songs, games and more. No registration necessary.
Art Adventures
Saturdays, March 4, 18, and 25 at 10 a.m. Ages 0-8. Miss Julie will lead the fun in art and music. Registration is required.
Explore the Shore with Author and Illustrator
Tuesday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. Ages 4-10. Join Diane Polley and Marion Hall for a reading of their book “Let’s Go! Time to Explore the Shore”. Make a special craft with the illustrator to take home. Signed copies of the book available. No registration.
Museum Passes Available
Children’s Museum, Wenham Museum, PEM, MOS, MFA, Children’s Piazza, Aquarium, Zoo NE and DCR parking passes.
Library of Things
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.