Tax Forms
State and Federal Tax forms are available.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 57F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 1:28 pm
Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m., “Compost” Join Andrew from Black Earth Compost as he takes us through the stages of composting. No registration.
Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. Performed by actress Sheryl Faye, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life continues to be one of achievement: as a lawyer, professor of law, a judge, and then a Supreme Court justice, she stands out because she was not afraid to dissent, disapprove, and disagree with conditions of unfairness and inequality. This show is the inspiring story of how she changed her life-and ours. No registrations.
Tuesdays, beginning January 24 at 10:30 a.m. Come sing, play instruments, and have fun for all ages.
9 a.m. for Wee Ones
10 a.m. for Preschool
Thursday, February 23 at 5:30 p.m. Ages 3 plus. Come see Mr. Vinny entertain you with shadows and stories. It is the rowdiest Shadow Puppet show.
Saturday, February 25 at 11 a.m. Ages 3-10 years. Spend a wintry magical morning with your friends and Elsa. Stories, songs, games and more. No registration necessary.
Tuesday, February 21 at 3:30 p.m. Grades 6-12. Make a canvas wall art piece. Fun, relaxing and creative. Registration a must.
Children’s Museum, Wenham Museum, PEM, MOS, MFA, Children’s Piazza, Aquarium, Zoo NE and DCR parking passes.
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.
