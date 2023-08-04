Essex_Library_News.jpg
Library is closed Saturdays in July and August
FBI Agent Julia Cowley (Virtual)
Tuesday, August 22 at 7 p.m. Join Special Agent Julia Cowley for a look inside FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. Cowley will discuss how and why she became an FBI profiler, what profiling is (and isn’t), and some of the most memorable cases in her career.
Hospice Care and Services (Virtual)
Wednesday, August 23 at 7 p.m. Over the past few decades, hospice care has become a more familiar part of our collective vocabulary and experience, yet many of us still don’t fully understand its purpose, scope, costs, availability, and more. We will be joined by Dr. Bernice Burkarth-Chief Medical Officer and Chaplain Eric Redard.
Can you find Rosey the Racoon
Each Monday Rosey will move to an Essex business, visible from the street. Call, email or stop by the library to be entered into a lottery for a prize.
Summer Readers
Bring in your log sheets by August 11 for the Topsfield Fair Tickets. Weather has been really good for reading, keep it up.
Book Bingo
Thursday, August 17 from 10-11 a.m. Ages 6 and older, join us for a morning of Book Bingo. Book Bingo challenges you to get 5 book covers in a row across your personal board and to win a prize each time you successfully get BINGO.
Yarn Monogram Letters for Teens
Thursday, August 24 from 10-11 a.m. Kids entering grades 6-12 join us for a crafty morning at the library. Design your very own Yarn Monogram Letter to display at home, in your locker or wherever you like.
Yoga Book Club
Saturdays, September 16 - October 7 at 10:30 a.m. Classes suitable for beginners and experienced practitioners. Grab your mat and your favorite book and join us at the library as we relax into gentle poses and immerse ourselves in the book of your choice. After practicing yoga for over a decade, Melanie received her RYT-200hr Hatha & Vinyasa certification and Yin Yoga certification from YogaRenew.
Read to Jackson
Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Sign up for your 15- minute slot to read to loveable Jackson. Please register.
Library of Things
Giant Jenga, Corn Hole and Pickleball
Museum Passes
Passes available for your holiday weekend.