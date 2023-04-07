Special Town Meeting
Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. EES
Library Closed
The library will be closed Monday April 17 in observance of Patriot’s Day.
Essex Community Read
Thursday, May 18, reception at 6 p.m., talk at 7 p.m. Books available at the library April 3. We will discuss “Swimming to the Top of the Tide: Finding Life Where Land and Water Meet” by Patricia Hanlon.
Community Book Group
Tuesday, April 18 at 10 a.m. Join in the discussion of “The Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley.
Piefest Fundraiser
Wednesday, May 3 from 12-4 p.m. Come and enjoy a slice of pie with coffee, suggested donation $5/pp. Bakers needed.
Gardening Series
Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Join Holly for a garden design session. She will help you make sense of all the logistics of a home garden design.
Girl Running
Thursday, April 13 at 4 p.m. Students ages 4-10 are invited to explore the story of Bobbi Gibb and her journey to the starting line of the Boston Marathon. Students will examine a variety of shoes from Historic New England’s collection, artifacts from the Boston Marathon races, and create their own medal to take home.
Homework Help
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday May 10, 11, 12, and 24, 25, 26. Grades 5-8 a high school senior will be available to help in all subjects.
Wire Tree Art
Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Celebrate Earth Day with sculptor Ryan Kelly. Participants will create a wire tree. Registration a must.
Babysitting Certification Class
Tuesday, April 18 from 8:45 a.m. – 5 p.m. The 4H Babysitters Training Course teaches youth ages 11 and older what they need to know to be caring, trustworthy, responsible and competent babysitters. This is a free 8-hour course. Participants will learn how to create age-appropriate activities and games, feed and change infants, and handle emergency situations.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Come sing, play instruments, and have fun for all ages.
Story Hour Wednesday Mornings
9 a.m. for Wee Ones
10 a.m. for Preschool
Museum Passes Available
Children’s Museum, Wenham Museum, PEM, MOS, MFA, Children’s Piazza, Aquarium, Zoo NE and DCR parking passes.
Library of Things
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.