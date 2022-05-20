The Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) is assisting the Town with a study of the Town's zoning bylaw and whether amendments should be made. To date, supported by $45,000 in grant funding, MAPC has hosted two public forums and has conducted a community-wide survey. Please check out the dedicated website that MAPC has set up for this review project. MAPC is presently assisting the Town with an application for additional grant funding through the Massachusetts Community Planning Grant. The hope is to receive $75,000 in new funding (with a match from MAPC bringing the total to $90,000) to bring specific proposals for zoning bylaw amendments to the Fall Town Meeting of 2023.
Essex Zoning
Editorial Staff
