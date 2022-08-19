Board of Selectmen’s Meeting of August 8, 2022
Report covers from July 23, 2022 to August 5, 2022
Decorative Street Light Grant Update
The Town Planner and the TA met with Hunter Jay who represents “Light up Essex” on July 25, 2022. Light up Essex would like to fundraise to perhaps help the Town expand on the decorative street light grant by possibly funding additional lights. We are presently awaiting a Notice to Proceed from the State before we can engage our engineering firm in a final design process. Once that occurs, we plan to connect our engineer with Light up Essex so that the group can get a better idea of project scope, timing, and the estimated cost of various aspects of the work.
Alewife Brook Stream Study Final Report
The subject report pertaining to the possibility of managing the stream channel in the Alewife Brook to optimize fish migration and to possibly improve water quality in Chebacco Lake was delivered to the Town of July 27, 2022. Selectman Phippen and Mr. Zubricki, among others, reviewed the draft final version of the report and provided comments. The report is now being finalized by our consultant, Interfluve, and it may be available by meeting time.
Town Administrator Leave
The TA was out of the office, on leave, on July 28 and August 5, 2022, and for a portion of the day on August 4, 2022.
