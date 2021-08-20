This report was presented by Essex Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki at this week’s Board of Selectmen meeting on August 9, and it covers topics of interest for town business from July 24to August 6.
School Budget Collaboration Group Meeting Summary
Selectman Bradford and Mr. Zubricki participated in the subject meeting, along with personnel and officials from Manchester and the Manchester Essex Regional School District on August 4, 2021. The group discussed how the district will likely continue to require annual overall budget increases of 3.2 – 3.5 percent and how spikes in individual apportionments may be dampened by dedicated stabilization funds set up by the two towns. The district would perhaps set up its own stabilization fund to keep the overall increase within the acceptable range. District personnel and officials will be visiting the Essex Finance Committee on September 28, 2021 to review how the district’s budget process works, along with the main budget drivers. The Selectmen may wish to attend that meeting.
Essex Housing Coalition Meeting Summary
The TA attended a virtual meeting of the Essex Housing Coalition on July 28, 2021. The Coalition is supported by the Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA) and has in the past conducted public outreach and produced some basic reports. With the short-term goal of the mixed-use downtown zoning district having been realized back in June, the Coalition is now focusing on how to pull together its first affordable housing project in Essex. The group discussed the need of every community to assess compliance with the new Housing Choice Act which mandates multi-family use by right in at least a certain portion of Town. With respect to ideas for developing more affordable housing in Essex, the group discussed possibly forming an Affordable Housing Trust, expansion of the allowance of accessory dwelling units, working with the Planning Board on its upcoming zoning study, and possible use of Community Preservation Act funding for a small project involving partners to purchase and rent-restrict existing housing. The Coalition will meet again on August 25, 2021 and CHAPA personnel are working on a written summary of the recent meeting.
Zoning Review Discussion with Metropolitan Area Planning Council
As reported previously, the TA had arranged for a call with personnel from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) to discuss possible assistance with setting the scope for a review of the Essex Zoning Bylaws. The call occurred on July 29, 2021 and Mr. Zubricki participated along with Planning Board Chairman Kim Drake and Chairman Pereen. While MAPC does not have any technical assistance funding available at this time (funding typically is applied for in the spring), the MAPC Planning Director recommended that we check in with the State, under the Community Compact Cabinet Best Practice Program (which the Town has benefited from in other program areas in the past). The idea would be to embark upon a phased planning approach that would begin this fall with MAPC conducting a zoning audit, a public input session, GIS mapping of the various Town land uses, and an analysis of existing lot sizes. If this scope of work could be funded by the Community Compact program, MAPC would get started and would recommend a figure that the Fall Town Meeting could consider for future work. Future work could entail assistance from MAPC to apply for additional grant funding that would provide much more detailed analysis and potential zoning bylaw work products. In speaking with the program coordinator for the Community Compact program, Mr. Zubricki has learned that Essex is indeed eligible for funding in fiscal year 2022 and that program application materials will soon be released by the State.
Continued Discussion of Draft Fall Town Meeting Topics
The TA has updated the draft list of possible Fall Town Meeting topics in accordance with the Board’s guidance from the last meeting.
Green Communities Grant Kickoff Meeting
The TA met virtually with personnel from the State Green Communities Grant Program, the Manchester Essex Regional School District Facilities Director, and a representative of the National Grid incentive/rebate program on July 28, 2021. The Town’s most recent Green Communities Grant award (based on a spring application from former Town Planner Matt Coogan) is for the completion of building automation system work in the Essex Elementary School. The procurement and installation of the remaining work will be handled by the District and Mr. Zubricki will serve as the liaison to the Town since it is a Town grant (normally handled by the Town Planner). At the meeting, we determined that we probably will not see a notice to proceed from the State until late-August and that the district will be able to provide the required periodic reporting. Hopefully, the Town will have a new Town Planner toward the fall so that the Green Communities Program Annual Report can be handled by the Planner.
Seawall Replacement Grant Award Ceremony
Governor Baker, Lieutenant Governor Polito, and Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Theoharides presented awards to various communities for dam and seawall repair/replacement projects on July 28, 2021. The presentation was held in Gloucester at the Haskell Pond Dam and Essex received its award for over $1.7M in State funding for the Conomo Point Seawall replacement project. Mr. Zubricki attended the ceremony along with Selectman Phippen and the project will begin after the State issues the Town an official notice to proceed.
Town Administrator Leave
The TA was out of the office, on leave, for portions of July 30 and August 2 and 3, 2021
and all day on August 6, 2021.
This report is available at www.essexma.org on the morning after any regularly
scheduled Essex Board of Selectmen’s Meeting.